Reflect on your interests

I worked for eight months after a Master’s in Bioprocess Engineering and joined an interdisciplinary Ph.D. programme (in a topic out of my core domain) at a university in India but this area is not what I want to work on. I have applied for another Ph.D. abroad (in my field) and am waiting for the result. Should I politely explain my inability to continue to my current supervisors or wait till I know about the other application? I am very stressed about this, as there is no guarantee of foreign admission. Shakuntala

Dear Shakuntala,

It might help to have an open conversation with your supervisor about your interest in pursuing your Ph.D. overseas but be careful about saying anything that is premature and may jeopardise your employment. Talk about your feelings, concerns and motivations with regard to the current programme and your long-term interests, aspirations, goals, and preferences. Explain your situation and seek their understanding, support, and guidance to make an informed decision. Also evaluate the potential benefits and risks of waiting for the results before you decide to quit. Speak to a therapist if the uncertainty, stress and anxiety get the better of you.

I am doing a B.A. (Hons) in Social Science with a major in Economics from Amritsar. I want to prepare for the UPSC but am confused about my backup option. Is LLB a good choice or should I do a Master’s in Political Science from IGNOU? Also is it better to move to Delhi or Chandigarh for UPSC preparation? What are my other career options? Jatinder

Dear Jatinder,

Evaluate and consider the opportunities, and pathways that align with your core interests, aspirations, goals, and personal circumstances to make an informed decision. Get help to identify your career goal. Consider your interests in the civil services, law, political science, economics, business, finance, and other fields to explore and identify potential career paths and options that offer growth and fulfilment to you. Evaluate the potential benefits and advantages of pursuing an LLB. What are the benefits of pursuing a Master’s in Political Science from IGNOU? Make a comparative analysis and assess the benefits, challenges, and opportunities. On the UPSC preparation, evaluate the potential benefits, challenges, and opportunities in Delhi and Chandigarh. Which city has reputed coaching institutes, study centres, libraries, communities, seminars, workshops, and other resources you will find useful. Consider living expenses, accommodation, support system, family and friends network and other relevant factors before deciding to move. Consult qualified career counsellors, advisors, mentors and professionals who can offer insights, advice, recommendations, and connections to help you.

I finished my M.Sc. Environmental Science in 2024. I want a government job in a related field for financial security. Are there any environment-related jobs in the private sector? Shweta

Dear Shweta,

Please research government job portals and websites to look for vacancies and job notifications related to your field. Monitor the listings, the positions, eligibility criteria, application process, and deadlines, and apply for opportunities that align with your interests, qualifications, and goals. If there are entrance exams, you will need to prepare well. Consult qualified career counsellors, mentors, and professionals who can offer insights to help you explore, identify, and evaluate suitable government jobs.

For opportunities in the private sector, look for companies and organisations that operate in the field of environment science, ecology, conservation, forestry, climate change, sustainability and so on. Identify potential employers and positions or projects that align with your interests and goals. Network with professionals and other relevant groups in field to gain insights. Upgrade your knowledge and skills to enhance your professional development and stay updated.

I have taken various government exams since 2021 but have not cleared any. I am 24 and have a Bachelor’s in Sociology. What other options do I have? Shruti

Dear Shruti,

What are your interests, passion, strengths, weaknesses, skills, and personal circumstances? Consider your interests in Sociology, Social Sciences, and Humanities to consider potential career paths in research and analysis, data interpretation, communication, advocacy, education, training, human resources management, social work, community development, policy making in public service and non-profit organisations. Look at alternate career options and track job postings and notifications, on job portals and recruitment agencies. Apply to those that align with your interests, qualifications, skills, and career goals.

If you are still confused, consult a qualified career counsellor who can help you find alternative paths based on your interests. Join online groups, communities, and organisations in your field to gain insights, information, advice, recommendations and support to pursue suitable job opportunities in the private sector.