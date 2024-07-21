I finished B.Tech. Mechanical Engineering and worked in an NBFC for around 18 months. Now I can’t decide whether to continue in Finance or Mechanical Engineering. How can I decide? Marga

Dear Marga,

What do you enjoy most? Reflect on your interests, passion, and career aspirations to identify which field aligns more with your professional goals and personal interests. Where do your core competencies lie? Define your short-term and long-term career goals and research career opportunities, growth prospects, and job markets across both fields. Stay updated with the latest industry trends, developments, and innovations to identify emerging opportunities in each field. Finally, work out a list of pros and cons and see what makes you happy: personally and professionally.

I have finished Class 12 and am interested in coding and programming. But my JEE result was bad. I am thinking of doing BCA but am told that opportunities are less compared to B.Tech. What should I do next? Jai

Dear Jai,

While a B.Tech. in Computer Science or Information Technology might offer more opportunities, a BCA will provide a solid foundation in computer applications and programming, as it focuses on computer applications, software development, programming languages, and IT solutions. It also provides opportunities for internships, projects, and practical experience in software development, IT solutions, and technology applications. Career opportunities are available across software development, web development, database management, system analysis, and IT consultancy.

I am in second year of B.Sc. Physics (Hons) from Delhi University College. I am also preparing for the Civil Services Exams. I am finding it difficult to manage both. How can I balance the two? Shreya

Dear Shreya,

Work on time management and redefine your priorities to find that balance. Create a detailed weekly schedule that includes your Physics lectures, CSE coaching classes, self-study time, revision, practice tests, relaxation and leisure activities. Make sure every activity is included especially the breaks and rest time. Your college attendance is mandatory for course completion so ensure that everything is planned only after that. Integrate your Physics and CSE studies by leveraging the common topics, concepts, and principles to reduce duplication and to optimise study time. Use effective study methods and techniques to maximise efficiency. Communicate your difficulties to your college professors, and seek their support and guidance to balance your commitments. Maintain a healthy work-life balance and prioritise self-care to avoid burnout and fatigue. Stay positive and focused on your goals, and celebrate your progress and achievements.

I have done M.Sc. Zoology. What are my career options other than teaching? I have developed a keen interest in Nutritional Science. Is there any course I can do? Simron

Dear Simron,

With a M.Sc. in Zoology, you can get into sectors such as Animal Biodiversity Prospecting, Bioinformatics, Ecosystem Monitoring, Wildlife Conservation and Environmental Management. If you are interested in further studies you could do a Ph.D as well. Nutritional Science is an interdisciplinary field that focuses on the relationship between diet, health, and disease and offers diverse career opportunities in healthcare, research, public health, the food industry, and more. You will need to do a Master’s degree in Nutritional Science, Food Science, or a related field, or relevant certifications. Some courses you can consider are Certified Nutrition Specialist (CNS), Registered Dietitian (RD) or Registered Dietitian Nutritionist (RDN), Diploma in Dietetics and Applied Nutrition (DDAN), and Postgraduate Diploma in Nutrition and Dietetics. This will open career opportunities as a clinical nutritionist or dietitian, a public health nutritionist, a nutritional researcher or scientist, a food and nutrition consultant, a nutrition writer or communicator, and a nutritional product developer or specialist.