Reflect and explore

I am a postgraduate in Biotechnology. I am not ready for a Ph.D. What other options can I explore? Mansi

Dear Mansi,

Some career paths are R&D scientist in pharmaceutical, biotechnology, or healthcare companies; quality control or assurance specialist; clinical research associate; regulatory affairs specialist, bioprocess engineer, or bioinformatics specialist. In academia, you can be a lecturer or assistant professor, research assistant or associate, or laboratory manager. Across the government and public sector, there is the opportunity of being a scientific officer or a biotechnology inspector. Other possibilities include being a biotech entrepreneur or running consultancy services. Join professional associations like the Biotechnology Industry Organisation (BIO), Indian Society of Biotechnology (ISB), and others to network with professionals, access resources, and stay updated with industry trends and developments.

I am in the third year of my B.A. with Economics as my major. I am preparing for the UPSC but would like to know what other jobs I can pursue. Sanjeevani

Dear Sanjeevani,

Most jobs require you to first complete your B.A. Apart from the UPSC, check out other government exams such as Indian Economic Service (IES), Combined Defence Services (CDS), and others that you can consider based on your interests and career goals. The State Public Service Commissions also conduct exams for various administrative, economic, and planning departments. Consider the banking and finance sector, whether in positions in public sector banks or being a financial analyst or insurance specialist. Other opportunities are economic research analyst, data analyst or policy analyst. In the corporate sector, you can be a market research analyst or business analyst. Entry-level jobs may be available in international organisations like the UN, World Bank and IMF. You can also teach, develop content or become an educational writer. Enhance your skills in data analysis, statistical software (like R, Python, and STATA), economic modelling, and research methodologies to increase your employability and career prospects.

I completed my Master’s in Physics and would like to go in for research. Can I go abroad for a Ph.D.? Megha

Dear Megha,

Pursuing a Ph.D. abroad in Physics can boost your research career. First, research foreign universities and identify those with strong Physics departments and research facilities for programmes that interest you. Look up lists of specialisations and get an idea of funding and scholarships to understand expenses involved. Write to professors and potential advisors or faculty members whose research interests align with yours and express your interest in their research, and inquire about Ph.D. opportunities, funding, and potential openings in their research group. Start preparing your application by ensuring your academic transcripts are arranged, statement of purpose (SoP), letters of recommendation from your professors or research advisors who are familiar with your academic achievements, research abilities, and potential are in order, your detailed research proposal highlighting your research interests, objectives, methodology, and potential contribution to the field of Physics, updated CV or resume that highlights your academic qualifications, research experience, publications, presentations, awards, and relevant skills are put together properly. Consider participating in pre-Ph.D. programmes, summer internships, and exchange programmes offered by universities, research institutes, and organisations to gain exposure, experience, and training in your field of interest.

I completed Class 12 with Maths, Physics and Chemistry but am not interested in being an engineer or in anything related to Maths. I dreamt of being a doctor and cannot find interest in anything non-medical. Are there any medicine-related courses I can do? Keerthana

Dear Keerthana,

You seem to have a passion for medicine and healthcare but do not want to pursue traditional medical or engineering careers. Have you considered a Bachelor’s in Allied Health Sciences, Bachelor of Pharmacy (B.Pharm), Bachelor of Physiotherapy (BPT), Bachelor of Occupational Therapy (BOT) and Bachelor of Optometry (B.Optom)? A Bachelor’s Degree in Life Sciences includes a Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) in Biology/ Biotechnology/ Microbiology. You can also consider paramedical courses such as a Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology (DMLT), Diploma in Radiology/Imaging Technology, and Diploma in Nursing (GNM/ANM). Other options include a Bachelor of Public Health (BPH) and a Bachelor of Hospital Management (BHM). Medical Research and Biomedical Engineering offer Bachelor of Medical Laboratory Technology (BMLT) and Bachelor of Biomedical Engineering (B.BE/B.Tech). Reflect on your interests, strengths, and career aspirations to identify the most suitable course and career path. Research and gather information on the curriculum, career opportunities, and professional requirements of each option to make an informed decision