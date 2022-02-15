Study abroad from home

Despite the pandemic, more students enrolled in institutions abroad. Why?

Indian students have always shown an inclination towards overseas education. However, this trend was suspended recently due to several factors arising from the pandemic. The rise of second wave in 2021, significant travel restrictions, and the increase of Omicron variant have led to visa approval issues. Yet, several students are still choosing to pursue abroad studies now more than ever. This is because several helpful initiatives were undertaken by different organisations and authorities. Some of these are:

Digitisation of education: Many Indian aspirants traditionally chose to complete their education from international institutes and explore new global opportunities. While travelling abroad has many restrictions, education from global institutions has become more accessible with renowned foreign universities offering programmes online. Students now can learn from any institute across the globe provided they have a good Internet connection, smart device with a camera and video calling apps. Universities also provide an online tour to distant students, allowing them to explore new connections with professors and classmates from the safety of one’s home.

Better and longer work opportunities: Most countries require students to have studied for a particular duration on-shore or completed the degree to be eligible for work permits. This is an important factor in choosing the country and course. While Canada approved online courses to be counted towards work permit for last year (they have now reversed the decision as travel is open), Australia has extended the duration of work permit to three years (it was two years previously). The U.S. also have given STEM accreditation to many more programmes, making the study permits longer for students.

Additional benefits: Before the pandemic, Indian students held the record for the most international enrollment in the world after China. While the number dropped in 2020, it saw a significant recovery in 2021, supported by institutes offering airport pickups, discounts on flight tickets, quarantine housing, food, and so on.

The pandemic has highlighted new ways for students to obtain an international degree. Most Indian students prefer the U.S., the U.K., Australia, Canada, and New Zealand, which together host 85% of the total Indian students that travel abroad each year to pursue education. Needless to say, they have significantly higher living expenses than India. Hence, attending universities situated in these countries, from India, reduces the accommodation fees of the first couple of semesters and leads to a growing inflow of students even during the pandemic.

The writer is co-founder, AdmitKard