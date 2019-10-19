Reap what you sow

I enjoy gardening. And I take great pride in the two little gardens I have established on the balconies of my apartment. I am fond of all my little green friends, the flowers they produce, how they attract birds, bees, wasps, and spiders. Among all the plants that need care, roses demand the most from me. I have to constantly watch them, prune them regularly, guard them against pests and so on. In return, they gift me with the most extraordinary flowers in bloom, smiling and greeting the sun.

Now, I don’t mind all this trouble because it is my garden. I feel responsible for its upkeep. I find joy in the pains and troubles because of the rewards that come along. It wasn’t easy creating; it took years to become what it is today and I had to work towards it.

Having a garden and taking care of it is like building my own enterprise or my own company. I owe it my commitment and care. And this is my subject for this month’s column — the entrepreneurial mindset.

An entrepreneurial mindset is not something we demonstrate and develop only when we own companies and invest financial or human resources in them. It is something we all need to cultivate as professionals. And in that sense, we are all entrepreneurs. Irrespective of the experience we may have, our age or skill sets, we need to approach our teams and projects as our gardens. We need to invest the time and energy into nurturing them to see the best results. Our projects are our own start-ups, where our decisions and energy lead to positive outcomes.

Nurture

This calls for going beyond contracts, training, learning on the job and a never-say-die attitude. Just as we prune the rose plants, we may need to take tough calls, reduce wastage or extra costs for the overall health of the team or project. We may fail and fall, because the plant often may not yield flowers immediately. We will have to start over, learn from our mistakes and not be discouraged. Patience is key.

I remember being given the responsibility of managing and turning around a particular project many years ago. There was very little precedent to go by. There was little time to show results. I used my energy and almost made it my singular obsession with the intention of making it sustainable, innovative and successful. I had a supportive team that worked with me to achieve all that. There were long days and late nights. I stretched and overreached. But it was all worth it because I finally had a garden that was thriving and in full bloom. The results were there for all to see.

We are all CEOs of our own projects, even if we may hold no title. All it takes is an entrepreneurial mindset and a supportive environment. Look forward to your own garden enterprises. The blossom is not far away.

The writer is a poet and heads corporate communications at UST Global, a digital technology company. @anupamaraju