Realise your dreams

05 June 2021 13:26 IST

Uncertain about your career options? Low on self-confidence? This Q&A column by Nandini Raman, practising counsellor and trainer, may help

I am a civil engineering graduate from the 2018 batch. Although I was preparing for the UPSC exams, due to financial instability, I am now looking for a job. But I don’t want to give up my UPSC dream and am unable to handle my situation. — Shastika

Dear Shastika,

You can take on an assignment / job that comes your way and ensure that you are able to contribute to the family, financially. Just make sure that you don’t get consumed by it and have time clearly set aside to study and prepare for the UPSC exam. Many candidates are in the same boat and some have it even worse, so this is not something that should bother you or impact your prep work. Be strong and brave!

I am currently in Class 12 and wish to become an IAS officer. But I am not able to concentrate on my studies. — Ananya Dhar

Dear Ananya,

You have a dream to aspire to and, perhaps, are just a little distracted right now. It is hard work and tough but not impossible. Look up the IAS exam pattern and make a realistic study plan. Read the newspaper daily and stay updated with both the national and the international current affairs. Become well versed with the syllabus and make notes and slowly start attempting the previous year question papers. You could also join a tutorial that helps with the preparation. It will certainly help you structure your time better and stay focused and committed.

I am going to appear for the Class 12 boards this year. I want to be a professor in a university. What steps, courses or exams do I have to take? — Anjali Rawat

Dear Anjali,

You will need to do your graduation (three years) in the subject of your choice and follow it up with a post-graduation (two years) in the same subject and then qualify for the UGC lectureship. You could also join an integrated five-year programme that includes graduation and post-graduation. After this, you have to appear for the UGC NET exam. If you do your Ph.D after your PG, then you do not have to qualify for the NET exam.

I am 30 and was working as a copywriter for a few years and would now like to make a career shift to soft skills training. How do I become a certified soft skills trainer? What are the prospective areas where soft skills trainers are in demand?

While it is never too late to switch careers, you need to ensure that you have the required skillset of and for the new profession and are willing to invest the time in the learning and training to equip yourself reasonably well.

The basic skillsets of a soft skills trainer are a pleasant and confident personality, strong communication and organisational skills, adaptability, advanced research skills, ability to assess employees, enthusiasm for learning, and technology skills.

Skill trainers are needed from personality development training to confidence coaching, to verbal and vocal communication training to employability and job skills training, behavioural skills training, etiquette coaching, team management and motivational training to public speaking and presentation skills enhancement only to mention a few key areas.

