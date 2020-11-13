Real-world ready

13 November 2020 18:55 IST

Vocational training is one way to help students with mild to moderate learning disorders establish and prepare for their own successful careers

Of late, people have been talking about “coming of age”, or whether students with mild to moderate learning disabilities will be able to succeed in their lives.

The transition of these children into adulthood is often replete with struggles, as they find it hard to find a job after completing their education.

Preparing young adults for a working environment requires comprehensive transdisciplinary vocational support and training after school.

As for young adults with special needs, vocational training has to focus not just on academic skills but also on adaptive behaviour skills, social and interpersonal skills, social development and independence.

It should also reinforce activities that develop autonomy and minimise the need for assistance.

Benefits/Adaptability

Vocational training increases the number of options open to these youngsters and also encourages companies to to hire them. Apart from this, it also offers psychological and social benefits. Instead of being isolated and confined at home, these youngsters will be in a more engaging environment, leading to a sense of independence that improves both their daily routine and quality of life.

Many institutions now offe vocational training to young adults with special needs.

For instance, a certificate programme in Functional Skills and Employability offered by London Learning Centre has been created to help these students develop the skills required to transition from a school to a college setting and towards leading a more independent life, looking for career options, understanding work environments, and engage in social settings.

In addition to teaching them hacks to survive in the real world, vocational training also has a positive psychological impact and steers them further towards holistic development and growth.

The writer is the Vice Chancellor, Sushant University