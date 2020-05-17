17 May 2020 00:14 IST

1. Lucy, the daughter of a famous scientist/mathematician, donated her father’s ventilator to the Royal Papworth Hospital in Cambridge in April, this year. She hoped it would help the patients in the wake of the COVID-19 epidemic. He was in the news for leaving behind 16.3 million pounds in his will, signed in 2007. Name this famous author who signed his 13-page will with his thumb impression.

2. England-based graffiti artist Banksy gave a rare insight into his life during the lockdown, by releasing a series of paintings made from the confines of his toilet. These artworks illustrate a group of ‘mischievous’ creatures, known for their ability to chew, creating havoc in his bathroom. Name this animal whose genetic, biological and behavioural characteristics closely resemble those of humans.

Advertising

Advertising

3. Shown here is a handwoven gamosa, a white rectangular piece of cloth with a primarily red border on three sides and red woven motifs on the fourth. This year, it was used to create makeshift masks, in which the traditional floral motifs were replaced with wildlife like the rhino to promote the conservation of wildlife in the region. Which Indian state are we talking about?

Answers

1. Stephen Hawking 2. Rats 3. Assam