Prospective choices

I am a B.Com student who didn’t get good grades in Class 10. I want to do an MBA but also want to get into a creative field like fashion or interior designing. I thought about going into marketing and choosing a company related to my interest, or learning new skills like graphic design or video editing. I don’t know whether this is righ. — Ipsita

Dear Ipsita,

Your interests seem all over the place. Go through a professional career profiling to identify your real interests, aptitude, personality type, motivation and skillsets. You need a clear, focused, determined plan to identify your passion from your interests and hobbies. Only then will you be able to do justice to it.

I have completed my B.SC. Hospitality and Hotel Administration this year, and am keen to pursue a career in bakery. Where can I enhance my skills? Vincent Sindhwani

Dear Vincent,

There are B.Voc. (Bakery and Cookery) and B.Sc. (Culinary Arts with specialisation in Bakery and Pastry Art Management) courses in addition to various diploma and certification courses across the country. If you have the finances to go abroad, consider France, Switzerland, Germany, the U.K., Italy, the U.S.

I am going to graduate soon with a Bachelor’s in Geography. I would like to go for Master’s. Apart from teaching or research which I don’t want to do, what my career prospects? Komal Mirdha

Dear Komal,

You could always become an environmental consultant, a cartographer (one who draws or produces maps), a survey researcher, a conservation officer, a geographical information systems officer, a town planner or join a non-profit organisation.

I am a Chartered Accountant (age 24) working in the audit department of a Big 4 company. I would like to leave this field and get into running a business and hopefully acquire entrepreneurship skills. Should I do additional qualifications like MBA / CFA or shift to other industries? Aadith Sunil

Dear Aadith,

An MBA will take you two years and a CFA can be done alongside your job. However, you want to be an entrepreneur and run your own business. Have you considered a specialisation in entrepreneurial management? Ensure that you have a sound business plan, advisors, partners you can trust, funding and so on. You are only 24 so you can afford to take risks. Be aware that this will also come with its own risks and takes a few years to stabilise. You might not even draw a salary initially but use the time to build, learn and enhance business acumen with technical knowledge.

