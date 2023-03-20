Pros and cons of moonlighting for students

March 20, 2023 01:58 am | Updated 01:58 am IST

Moonlighting is a phenomenon that has been prevalent in the corporate sector for more than a decade. It means taking up an additional job while working full-time. Moonlighting has been facilitated by technological advancements that allow companies to outsource their operations to countries where labour costs are cheaper than in their home country. Although it has been around for many years, it wasn’t until recently that people started to see it as an opportunity and an easy way to earn additional income. The most common type involves having a full-time job and a part-time business or personal project.

Develop skills

The addition of moonlighting to the education sector and future management professionals is significant because it can be one of the best ways to supplement income and develop skills. Students often struggle with finances because they have limited experience in the workforce and have not yet established stable careers. Moonlighting can be done through freelancing with organisations that help students get internships or even full-time positions after graduation. Management professionals are usually required to cater to multiple clients at once. Moonlighting enables them to gain the skills to multitask. In addition, they will learn to take decisions quickly without losing sight of the bigger picture while learning more about other fields.

Recently, there has been an increase in student-led small businesses, which have begun while the founders are still studying. This is one of the major types of moonlighting, as students can be seen juggling a full-time education course while handling a business on the side. Another reason for starting a business is that it is one of the ways for students to gain experience in managing money, growing a business, and running a company from scratch. While this gives them an edge when developing their careers, there is also a problem of lack of credit. As a result, they cannot borrow money or raise capital through investments as quickly as other companies do. On the rare occasion that they do manage to get a loan, they start their careers with debt.

Impact

Moonlighting affects a student’s life in multiple ways. First, it can affect their academic performance. In some cases, when a student has to work in addition to studying, he/she tends to let the latter slide and often does not pass the course. Another disadvantage is the impact on social life. Juggling the needs of a job and an academic course does not leave much time for themselves. A third aspect is higher studies. Once students start earning, they feel their current qualification is enough and that they do not need to study any further. The truth, however, is that higher education helps one’s career growth in the long-term.

Moonlighting and the increased workload that it leads to can also affect physical and mental health. As they constantly try to catch up with work- or academic-related matters, students tend to lose out on sleep. This often leads to complete burnout and a lack of motivation.

Therefore, moonlighting does offer some benefits — the flexibility of balancing work and studies, improving one’s skills, build a resume that will stand out — but it also has some drawbacks. Students need to research their options fully before they start moonlighting and ensure that they do not put their personal and professional growth at risk.

The writer is the Director, Symbiosis Centre for Management Studies (SCMS), Pune