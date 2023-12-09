Prioritise your tasks

I have completed my B.A. History, Economics and Political Science. What are my options apart from PG? Also, is there any way I can work part-time from home? Swati

Dear Swati,

Have you considered taking government exams such as Civil Services (UPSC), State Public Service Commissions (PSC), and others? Your subject knowledge can be advantageous in these exams. In the private sector, you could look out for jobs as a research analyst and work for market research firms, think tanks, or consulting companies; become a content writer or a data analyst, get into Banking and Finance, or explore teaching and education through tutoring or private coaching.

Part-time WFH engagements can include being a Virtual Assistant for businesses or entrepreneurs and helping them with administrative tasks, or content creation such as content writing, blogging, or video creation, social media management, or explore online surveys and market researches. Be careful of scamsters that offer WFH options and research their credentials thoroughly before you sign up.

I am pursuing a Master’s in Organic Chemistry. What are my options in this field? Yamuna

Dear Yamuna,

A Ph.D. and Research in Organic Chemistry will enable you to conduct advanced research, contribute to scientific knowledge, and potentially work in academia or research institutions. You can pursue a career as a professor or a lecturer in a university or college or work in Research and Development (R&D) in chemical and pharmaceutical companies for drug discovery, process development, and product formulation.

Explore the fields of Environmental Chemistry or Analytical Chemistry. You could also consult for government agencies. Finally you can be an entrepreneur and start your own business, a chemical consulting firm, a contract research organisation or a company specialising in chemical product/s.

I am in the second year of Engineering and also preparing for civil services. Is there a strategy by which I can balance both? Vinod

Dear Vinod,

Define your goals for both and create a realistic daily and weekly schedule that allocates specific time blocks for coursework and exam preparation. Prioritise tasks, manage time efficiently and eliminate distractions during study hours. Use the Pomodoro Technique to stay focused and productive.

Use the semester breaks and vacations to intensify your civil services exam preparation. Choose study material that is flexible for your schedule. Online courses, video lectures, digital notes are helpful. Consider joining study groups with peers with similar goals. Practice mock tests and past question papers for the CSE.

Consult with professors, mentors, or academic advisors at your college to discuss your dual goals. Prioritise your physical and mental well-being.

I am in the second year of B.Sc. Agriculture. If I want to do an M.Sc., what are the course and career options? Bhumika

Dear Bhumika,

Choose what you enjoy. An M.Sc. in Agronomy, Agriculture Economics, Agriculture Statistics or Agriculture Extension will open up careers in agriculture research organisations, government departments, seed companies, and agricultural advisory services. With an M.Sc. in Horticulture, you can get jobs across orchards, nurseries, greenhouse management, and landscaping firms. An M.Sc. in Soil Science will offer employment in research institutions, agricultural universities, government agencies, and environmental consulting firms. An M.Sc. in Plant Pathology can bring jobs such as plant health inspectors, research scientists, or in pest and disease management roles in agriculture. An M.Sc. in Entomology will help working in pest management, research, and extension services in agriculture.

With an M.Sc. in Dairy Science, you can work in dairy farms, processing industries, and quality control labs. An M.Sc. in Agricultural Biotechnology offers employment in research institutions, biotech companies, and seed industries. An M.Sc. in Agribusiness Management can find work in agribusiness companies, agricultural cooperatives, and export firms. To work in food processing industries and quality control labs, an M.Sc. in Food Technology will help. An M.Sc. in Organic Farming will help you work as an organic farm manager, consultant, or with organic certification agencies.

Before selecting a programme, consider your interests, career goals, and the specific field that appeals to you.