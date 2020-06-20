Prioritise wisely

20 June 2020 19:05 IST

A Q&A column to assuage your doubts.

I completed my B.Tech (IT) in 2015 and did a course on SAP SD in 2018. Can I continue the job or should I do a course that will help me in the future? — Santhosh

Dear Santhosh,

What do you want to do further and where do you currently work? A SAP (SD) course will bring good jobs across organisations that deal with shipping, selling, and transportation of goods and services. The attainable designations after SAP – SD/CRM certification are Project Manager SAP, System Engineer, Software Engineer, SAP Trainer, SAP SD Functional Consultant, Customer Relationship Management Manager, SAP CRM Technical Consultant and SAP CRM Functional Consultant. What do you have in mind for your future? I would advise you to first get clarity on that. Best wishes.

I have done B.Sc Physical Science. Now I wish to make my career in environmental science. What should I consider as a priority subject? What are the courses available in India and abroad? — Kavya

Dear Kavya,

The eligibility criteria for a Master’s in Environmental Sciences is a Bachelor’s Degree in Science with 55% Marks. The admission process is merit-based post an examination, depending upon the institute/college. M.Sc. Environmental Science is a two-year full-time postgraduate course. Candidates have the option of specialising in many different areas such as Engineering, Ecology, Biology Conservation, and Chemistry. Professionals generally work in areas related to locating and protecting the earth’s resources, waste management, and in capacities such as Environmental Engineer, Conservationist, and the like. The scope is only increasing, given the crisis our environment is going through currently However, I would suggest that you speak to two or more people in the field before you make your decision. Good luck.

I am currently working in L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering Ltd. I have done B.Tech in Petroleum Engineering. I have a keen interest in Astronomy and Astrophysics since school. I wish to join ISRO or the Space Technology Centre if possible, even in a management role. I would like your guidance. — Hitesh Pant

Dear Hitesh,

B.Tech (Chemical) students are eligible for the ISRO exam. You should be less than 29 years old and your graduation marks must be above 65% age. The major fields of chemical technology in ISRO are: 1) Propellant technology (solid/liquid/cryo/semicryo etc.); 2) Cell technology; 3) Development of thermal paint/ thermal protection system (TPS); 4) Development of new and smart materials.

Look up the website for more openings and details - http://www.isro.org/scripts/job.aspx .Best wishes,

