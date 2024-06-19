PM Modi inaugurates new campus of Nalanda University in Bihar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new campus of Nalanda University in Rajgir, Bihar, on June 19. He unveiled a plaque at the new campus and planted a sapling.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Bihar Governor Rajendra Arlekar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy CMs Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Sinha and other delegates are present at the new campus of Nalanda University. Ambassadors from 17 countries also attended the event.

Modi visits the ruins of ancient Nalanda

Earlier in the day, Mr. Modi visited the ruins of ancient Nalanda, a UNESCO world heritage site, in Rajgir on June 19.

The ruins of ancient Nalanda comprise the archaeological remains of a monastic and scholastic institution. It includes stupas, shrines, viharas (residential and educational buildings) and important artworks in stucco, stone and metal.

Nalanda stands out as the most ancient university of the Indian subcontinent.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made ahead of Mr. Modi’s visit to the historical site. He was briefed about the ancient ruins by Gautami Bhattacharya, Superintending Archaeologist, ASI Patna Circle.

Before his Nalanda visit today, he wrote in a post on X, "It's a very special day for our education sector. The new campus of the Nalanda University would be inaugurated at Rajgir. Nalanda has a strong connect with our glorious past. This university will surely go a long way in catering to the educational needs of the youth".

