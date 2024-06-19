ADVERTISEMENT

PM Modi inaugurates new campus of Nalanda University in Bihar

Updated - June 19, 2024 11:32 am IST

Published - June 19, 2024 11:05 am IST - Rajgir (Bihar)

Agencies

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the ruins of Nalanda Mahavihara, in Nalanda district, Bihar, on June 19, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new campus of Nalanda University in Rajgir, Bihar, on June 19. He unveiled a plaque at the new campus and planted a sapling.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Bihar Governor Rajendra Arlekar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy CMs Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Sinha and other delegates are present at the new campus of Nalanda University. Ambassadors from 17 countries also attended the event.

Modi visits the ruins of ancient Nalanda

Earlier in the day, Mr. Modi visited the ruins of ancient Nalanda, a UNESCO world heritage site, in Rajgir on June 19.

Also read: Nalanda and the pursuit of science

The ruins of ancient Nalanda comprise the archaeological remains of a monastic and scholastic institution. It includes stupas, shrines, viharas (residential and educational buildings) and important artworks in stucco, stone and metal.

Also read: 1,200-year-old idols found in Nalanda, ASI seeks possession

Nalanda stands out as the most ancient university of the Indian subcontinent.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was briefed about the ancient university during his visit to the ruins of Nalanda Mahavihara, in Nalanda district, on June 19, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Elaborate security arrangements have been made ahead of Mr. Modi’s visit to the historical site. He was briefed about the ancient ruins by Gautami Bhattacharya, Superintending Archaeologist, ASI Patna Circle.

Before his Nalanda visit today, he wrote in a post on X, "It's a very special day for our education sector. The new campus of the Nalanda University would be inaugurated at Rajgir. Nalanda has a strong connect with our glorious past. This university will surely go a long way in catering to the educational needs of the youth".

