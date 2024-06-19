GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

PM Modi inaugurates new campus of Nalanda University in Bihar

PM Modi will inaugurate the new campus of Nalanda University today

Updated - June 19, 2024 11:32 am IST

Published - June 19, 2024 11:05 am IST - Rajgir (Bihar)

Agencies
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the ruins of Nalanda Mahavihara, in Nalanda district, Bihar, on June 19, 2024.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the ruins of Nalanda Mahavihara, in Nalanda district, Bihar, on June 19, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new campus of Nalanda University in Rajgir, Bihar, on June 19. He unveiled a plaque at the new campus and planted a sapling.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Bihar Governor Rajendra Arlekar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy CMs Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Sinha and other delegates are present at the new campus of Nalanda University. Ambassadors from 17 countries also attended the event.

Modi visits the ruins of ancient Nalanda

Earlier in the day, Mr. Modi visited the ruins of ancient Nalanda, a UNESCO world heritage site, in Rajgir on June 19.

Also read: Nalanda and the pursuit of science

The ruins of ancient Nalanda comprise the archaeological remains of a monastic and scholastic institution. It includes stupas, shrines, viharas (residential and educational buildings) and important artworks in stucco, stone and metal.

Also read: 1,200-year-old idols found in Nalanda, ASI seeks possession

Nalanda stands out as the most ancient university of the Indian subcontinent.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was briefed about the ancient university during his visit to the ruins of Nalanda Mahavihara, in Nalanda district, on June 19, 2024.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was briefed about the ancient university during his visit to the ruins of Nalanda Mahavihara, in Nalanda district, on June 19, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Elaborate security arrangements have been made ahead of Mr. Modi’s visit to the historical site. He was briefed about the ancient ruins by Gautami Bhattacharya, Superintending Archaeologist, ASI Patna Circle.

Before his Nalanda visit today, he wrote in a post on X, "It's a very special day for our education sector. The new campus of the Nalanda University would be inaugurated at Rajgir. Nalanda has a strong connect with our glorious past. This university will surely go a long way in catering to the educational needs of the youth".

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.