Preparing MBA students for the gig economy and remote working

Imagine a world where your boss is in another country, your colleagues spread across different time zones, and your office happens to be a corner of your living room. This is not a prophetic vision of the future. It is reality for many people today, as the gig economy and remote work are changing how people think about jobs, careers, and business. As traditional 9-5 jobs fade into the background, there is a need for business education - more specifically for MBA programmes - to refocus on the new environment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gig economy (characterised by short-term contracts and freelance work) and remote work (where staff can work from anywhere) are leading trends in the job market worldwide and bring flexibility and independence. But they also pose a number of challenges. As more companies adopt these models, MBA graduates need a fresh set of skills in order to stay ahead. This means that business schools should be revisiting curricula to prepare the student for a changing workplace. Rather than lecture-based learning models, envision classes that mimic the gig economy, where students work on real-world projects that enable them to portray their abilities better. This methodology could involve working with peers situated in different places, teaching students how to communicate, and managing tasks remotely, all of which are essential workforce skills.

Digital literacy

In addition, with technology being at the heart of remote work and the gig economy, it would be useful to explore digital literacy and technology in MBA programmes. This should include understanding new tools and platforms that drive remote working, such as Slack for communication, Trello for project management, and Upwork for freelance jobs.

ADVERTISEMENT

The programme should include training in basic skills for independent practice, such as forming a business entity and running a small back office or negotiating prices and contracts for consulting. It can also provide further motivation for students to build their portfolios through various small side gigs that could be inculcated in existing courses to help students outline their competence and achievements beyond what a traditional transcript does.

Finally, business schools can make practical experience more available to students simply by increasing career services to include gig opportunities. Instead of trying to place students in full-time jobs, career services can assist in acquiring project work and even side gigs. Career services should also incorporate education and training to understand the dynamics and benefits of the gig economy.

Skill development

Thus the future of work imposes the need for a recalibration of business education. Only then will institutions be better placed to integrate flexible learning models that focus on developing digital and entrepreneurial skills and soft skills as a way of better equipping students to work effectively and be empowered for the challenges that come with working in a dynamic and diversified global workplace.

As the boundaries between work and life blur, business schools are given an opportunity to help develop those who are going to lead, innovate, and drive meaningful progress in business. Success will be demarcated by those who adapt and thrive in the ongoing shift. So it becomes incumbent upon educators to pave a way through this new era of opportunity.

The writer is the director, MBA ESG India.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.