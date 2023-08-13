Preparing Management students for the algorithmic era

August 13, 2023 05:32 pm | Updated 05:32 pm IST

In light of the growing use of data and data-driven business models, Management education must equip students to cope with the algorithmic age. This involves modification of curricula and instructional strategies to emphasise data-driven decision-making, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Machine Learning (ML) ideas. This also includes understanding the data lifecycle, various data kinds, data storage and retrieval, data analysis, and data visualisation. Apart from teaching the use of of algorithms, ML models, and their business applications, students should also be given real-world projects that allow them to apply what they have learned.

Curricular changes

The core curriculum should include lessons in data analysis, data visualsation, data-driven strategy, ML and algorithmic decision-making and how these are applied in a range of businesses. Students will have to learn how to use data to make decisions. Traditionally, Management education teaches students to create and execute tight plans and deal with case studies. Today, this strategy will no longer work. Students need to taught to be agile and encourage to experiment and adjust to shifting conditions.

The algorithmic era demands continuous learning and B-Schools must create a culture of continuous learning that encourages students to take courses outside their field of study and also generate opportunities for students to learn from industry experts and practitioners by allowing them to attend industry conferences, seminars, workshops and other events.

Apart from this, Management education should also foster personal and professional growth by motivating students from different disciplines such as Computer Science, Engineering, Media Communication, Design to collaborate with each other. This will help students gain a broader perspective on the use of data and AI in business and on interdisciplinary projects.

One crucial aspect in this algorithmic era is the ethical consideration of data collection, storage and use. There are issues revolving around privacy and bias. All these aspects need to be integrated into the curriculum so that students develop into responsible and ethical users of data and AI.

We are now living in a data-driven world and those who are willing to learn and adapt will thrive. B-Schools must ensure that their students are ready to deal with this reality.

The writer is Director of Symbiosis Institute of Business Management Pune.

