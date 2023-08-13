HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Preparing Management students for the algorithmic era

Management education needs to change its curriculum and instructional strategies to ensure that students are able to cope with the algorithmic age

August 13, 2023 05:32 pm | Updated 05:32 pm IST

Ramakrishnan Raman
The core curriculum should include lessons in data analysis, data visualsation, data-driven strategy, ML and algorithmic decision-making 

The core curriculum should include lessons in data analysis, data visualsation, data-driven strategy, ML and algorithmic decision-making  | Photo Credit: Freepik

In light of the growing use of data and data-driven business models, Management education must equip students to cope with the algorithmic age. This involves modification of curricula and instructional strategies to emphasise data-driven decision-making, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Machine Learning (ML) ideas. This also includes understanding the data lifecycle, various data kinds, data storage and retrieval, data analysis, and data visualisation. Apart from teaching the use of of algorithms, ML models, and their business applications, students should also be given real-world projects that allow them to apply what they have learned.

Curricular changes

The core curriculum should include lessons in data analysis, data visualsation, data-driven strategy, ML and algorithmic decision-making and how these are applied in a range of businesses. Students will have to learn how to use data to make decisions. Traditionally, Management education teaches students to create and execute tight plans and deal with case studies. Today, this strategy will no longer work. Students need to taught to be agile and encourage to experiment and adjust to shifting conditions.

The algorithmic era demands continuous learning and B-Schools must create a culture of continuous learning that encourages students to take courses outside their field of study and also generate opportunities for students to learn from industry experts and practitioners by allowing them to attend industry conferences, seminars, workshops and other events.

Apart from this, Management education should also foster personal and professional growth by motivating students from different disciplines such as Computer Science, Engineering, Media Communication, Design to collaborate with each other. This will help students gain a broader perspective on the use of data and AI in business and on interdisciplinary projects.

One crucial aspect in this algorithmic era is the ethical consideration of data collection, storage and use. There are issues revolving around privacy and bias. All these aspects need to be integrated into the curriculum so that students develop into responsible and ethical users of data and AI.

We are now living in a data-driven world and those who are willing to learn and adapt will thrive. B-Schools must ensure that their students are ready to deal with this reality.

The writer is Director of Symbiosis Institute of Business Management Pune.

Related Topics

The Hindu Education Plus / university / universities and colleges / higher education / careers

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.