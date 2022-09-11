Preparing for a future in Robotics

Students need to pair technical skills with innovation, collaboration and ethics for a fulfilling career in Robotics

I was hooked when I heard Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam speak at an IIT-Bombay robotics fair. As I listened to my childhood hero, I vowed to study Robotics there one day.

In my first year at IIT, I met two others who shared my passion. We built our first robot together and demonstrated it at the same fair where I had seen Dr. Kalam speak, years ago. Since my time at IIT-Bombay, the Robotics education landscape has evolved rapidly. Machines can now build personality profiles and adapt to human emotions. Demand for robotics talent is increasing in nearly every industry, and universities across the world are investing in specialised programmes to meet this demand.

Today’s students have a unique chance to shape the future of robot-human interactions when investment and adoption are hitting all-time highs. But, it takes the right combination of tech-savviness, vision and ethics to drive change and these skills will only become more important in the future.

A decade ago, it was difficult to find roboticists working anywhere other than in specialised firms. But as technology advances exponentially, the global Robotics market is expected to grow to $74.1 billion by 2026, with a compound annual growth rate of 17.45%. But, as the space continues to mature, general Robotics training is no longer enough. Specialised skills for tackling industry-specific challenges — whether it is teaching kids emotional intelligence or streamlining manufacturing processes — are required. So how can students prepare for the future of robotics? By pairing technical skills with innovation, collaboration and ethics.

Innovation and ongoing education: In a space driven by innovation, being tech-savvy isn’t enough. Roboticists also need an insatiable appetite for “what’s next.” Ongoing education can come inside the classroom and outside. It continues long after a student graduates. Many robotics frameworks — like GAN networks, for example — have been used for decades. However, applying them in new ways opens the door to experiences what we once thought impossible. That requires a combination of technical skills and innovation.

Global mindset: Collaboration across continents, cultures and time zones is necessary for the field to progress. Students need a strong understanding of global dynamics and willingness to collaborate with diverse innovators who approach problem-solving from different angles. Educators who foster this mindset will equip their students to be future leaders.

Unwavering ethics: Given the anxiety over robots eliminating human jobs, there is much anxiety about the future of AI. Robotics students must work to shift the conversation from “AI Vs. human” to the potential for robot-human collaboration.

We are moving quickly toward a society where humans and robots coexist. When this happens, we will be able to achieve goals larger than either robots or humans can alone. But the people spearheading this innovation must have the integrity to ensure that Robotics benefits society.

The writer is co-founder and CEO, Miko