Prepare for the future

Nandini Raman March 19, 2022 19:21 IST

Uncertain about your career options? Low on self-confidence? This Q&A column may help

I am a postgraduate in Chemistry. I want to learn financial skills to become an entrepreneur. How and where can I start? When I look up MBA programmes, the specialisations makes me confused. Mahalakshmi Dear Mahalakshmi, A Master’s course in Entrepreneurial Management / Entrepreneurship from a recognised B-School will help you learn the skills to set up your own business. Finance will be a part of it and, should you need to learn more, you could do a separate certification/specialisation later. Don’t let the subject intimidate and make you less confident. I am studying in Class 12 (Science group). I have a keen interest in fashion designing and am considering a Bachelor’s in Fashion Design. What are the prospects? - Deeptha Jose Dear Deeptha, Some of the leading career opportunities in Fashion Designing are at branded garment and textile export houses, textile and fabric manufacturing units, branded fashion showrooms, the television and film industry, boutiques, and retail chains. You could also go solo and be an independent, self-employed fashion designer. Or teach at an institute that offers courses in Fashion Designing. I have passed Class 12 and am preparing for JEE Advanced. I want to become a pilot and, according to the new DGCA rules, need a degree. My plan is to do a B.Tech in Aero. Is this a good option? What are the alternatives? – Shlok Dear Shlok, The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) requires that you complete two months of ground training and log at least 1500 hours in the air before you can receive a commercial pilot’s license. The path to becoming a pilot involves a lot of work and an undergraduate degree from an accredited university is a great place to start. Some options are: Bachelor of Aviation, Bachelor of Science in Aviation Technology, Bachelor of Science in Aerospace Engineering, Bachelor of Aeronautical Science, Bachelor of Science in Air Traffic Management. I have completed M.Sc. in Mathematics and worked for a year as a guest lecturer. Currently I am preparing to do a B.Ed. to enter the teaching field. Are there any other career options apart from teaching? – Sandhya Dear Sandhya, Some options after M.Sc. Math are as follows: Scientific Officer, Computer & IT, General Management, Manual Testing, Data Science Modelers, Banking – Investment Banking and Statistical Research. The writer is a practising counsellor and a trainer. Send your questions to eduplus.thehindu@ gmail.com with the subject line ‘Off the edge’



