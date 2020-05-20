Prepare for a post-pandemic scenario

The coronavirus-led lockdown and the subsequent shutting down of schools, offices and public transport has significantly disrupted the lives of people including students. Students at different stages of their academic pursuits are finding it hard to keep up with their course development, though teachers are offering online classes as well as other types of digital academic assistance. With exams, entrance tests and interviews postponed indefinitely, there is great uncertainty. However, it is important that both students and faculty utilise this time to brush up their skills, find new avenues of knowledge, and keep themselves prepared for a different future. Here is how they can go about it:\

Guidelines for students

Research potential colleges/programmes: Do a study of the colleges and programmes that you are considering. Scan university websites and understand the requirements of each so that you know exactly what you need to do to get admission.

Prepare for standardised tests: Prepare for entrance exams with the help of mock tests or quiz templates to familiarise yourself with the format. Study the pattern thoroughly, as such tests are unlike what you would have encountered in school or college. Also, watch YouTube videos and learn more tips and strategies to ace your exam.

Draft a winning resume: Chalk out a crisp, error-free and coherent resume. While writing it, don’t beat around the bush; be specific and honest. You can also use a resume builder tool.

Streamline your social media presence: Social media can help enhance your story and make your application credible. If you have not been diligent about what you post on social media, use this time to sweep your account clean of all the unwanted stuff that can potentially damage your admission chances.

Read: Reading is a good way to absorb knowledge. Don’t restrict your choice of genre or author. The more you open your mind to new books, the richer your experience. Join a digital library or spend time at online book clubs to build your knowledge.

Pursue new things: Indulge in your hobbies or learn a new skill such as reading/writing, learning to play a musical instrument, cooking, learning a foreign language with online certification, developing prototypes, apps, videos, paintings, and so on.

Guidelines for faculty members

Improve English language skills: Several members who need to improve their English language and communication skills that include reading, writing and speaking should do so.

Social distancing measures: Faculty members, students, research scholars, as well as staff members must think of new solutions related to social distancing or reducing virus spread as well as optimal/heuristic containment, and write interesting papers.

Reading matters: Those wishing to improve their technical understanding of subjects may pick up a classic textbook on the subject and read throughly. Reading thoroughly, even multiple times, helps clear your concepts.

Institute-image building: Try to do things that will help make your institute better and improve its image like writing positive blogs in social media.

The writer is Vice Chancellor and Director, IIIT Naya Raipur