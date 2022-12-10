Preparation strategy for NEET Super Speciality Exam 2023

December 10, 2022 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST

The NEET-Super Speciality exam is a single admission test for aspirants who seek admission into colleges for various DM/MCh and DrNB Super Speciality courses of the National Medical Commission Act, 2019 (as per Section 61(2) ). The NEET-SS 2023 is tentatively scheduled to take place in the second half of 2023. The 150-minute exam is in MCQ format with 150 questions, each with a single correct answer. For each correct answer, a candidate is awarded four marks, and one mark is deducted for every incorrect answer. Here are some tips to help aspirants boost their preparation for the 2023 exam:

New exam pattern

It is now imperative for aspirants to read all systems of subjects extensively. All questions will now be from the curriculum of the Post Graduate Exit level of the primary feeder broad speciality subjects. As a result, the entire subject is vital rather than just the super-speciality being the target. The exam will be more comprehensive and multiple-choice questions from every system of the subject will be present. To give an example, MCQs can be framed even from therapeutic aspects and organ transplantation.

Define resources

To ensure that preparation strategy is streamlined and smooth, aspirants must define the resources and study materials that they will refer to. Standard primary textbooks such as Nelson’s Textbook of Paediatrics are essential and will build a strong foundation. Additionally, aspirants must be up to date with recent syllabi, selected portions from speciality books, and national health programmes. By referring to different, diverse, and comprehensive study materials during preparation, aspirants can perform better.

Clinical orientation

Questions that are clinical in nature and test patient-management approaches are increasing in number. Therefore, it is necessary to incorporate adequate clinical MCQ testing into their preparation strategy. Increased practice for questions on ventilator graphs, ECGs, and EEG interpretation in the medical branches, as well as on key surgical approaches and instruments in the surgical branches is advised.

Time management

Identify how much time to spend on each question. To be able to comfortably attempt all 150 questions, candidates must prioritise taking full-length mock and practice tests. This will enhance speed and ensure that they are able to attempt all questions at a desirable speed.

Revision plan

In order to revisit weak areas and less familiar topics, create a detailed revision plan and revise all major systems in the primary feeder subject. Given that the syllabus is vast, it is important identify and study high-yield areas. To ensure no important topics are missed, create an exclusive revision strategy during the last one month and follow it diligently.

Stay healthy

Competitive exams often make aspirants feel stressed and anxious. Therefore taking care of physical and mental health is crucial. Maintain a proper sleep cycle and eat healthy diet. Taking regular breaks helps one remain motivated and increases chances of performing well.

The writer is a PrepLadder Educator.