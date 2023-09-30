Pratham Singh Rawat on attending the Villars Symposium 2023

September 30, 2023 02:47 pm | Updated 02:48 pm IST

Born and brought up in Ahmedabad, I have been passionate about climate action for as long as I can remember. This motivated me to search for ways to build pro-environment technology solutions. My aspirations came to fruition last year when I joined B.Tech. in Climate Change at Anant National University. This also gave me the opportunity to be a Villars Fellow at the prestigious Villars Institute in Villars sur-Ollon in Switzerland this academic year. I was invited along with the 119 other Villars Fellows from 34 nationalities to attend the three-day Villars Symposium.

One of the most striking aspects of the symposium was the depth and breadth of knowledge shared by the speakers. The sessions spanned a wide range of subjects, from an interdisciplinary approach to mindset formation for climate action, fostering a holistic understanding of the complex world we inhabit. The exposure to these multifaceted perspectives expanded my horizons, encouraging me to question preconceived notions and embrace a more inclusive mindset.

Enriching experience

The symposium fostered an environment that promoted collaboration and the exchange of ideas. Engaging with other fellows and speakers from different disciplines and backgrounds broadened my understanding of various issues. These interactions served as a reminder of the power of collective wisdom and reinforced the importance of interdisciplinary approaches in tackling the intricate problems of our time.

Importantly, the Villars Symposium served as a catalyst for introspection and self-discovery. The profound discussions and thought-provoking presentations on subjects like Net Zero, Skills needed for Planet’s Future, Ecopreneurship compelled me to critically evaluate my own beliefs and assumptions and to identify areas of personal growth, refine my perspectives and contribute more effectively to the broader discourse on societal progress on climate action.

In conclusion, the Villars Symposium was a transformative experience that nurtured my intellectual curiosity, expanded my horizons, and encouraged me to actively participate in shaping our shared future. The symposium served as a reminder of the power of knowledge, collaboration, and self-reflection, leaving me inspired and motivated to continue learning, growing, and making a positive impact in the world.

The writer is a second-year student of B.Tech in Climate Change at Anant National University.