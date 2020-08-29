Striking a balance

29 August 2020 12:44 IST

As post-pandemic education trends have shown, e-learning has immense potential for all-round student growth

In the light of the current pandemic, there have been massive innovative reforms in the online learning sphere for both students and teachers. Online learning has proven to be of great support to classroom learning. There are several reasons why it has great potential for student-teacher growth.

Flexible learning

In addition to classroom learning, engaging in different online learning modalities can give students a break from the regular traditional textbook and classroom learning. The world of online learning is vast, versatile, and engaging. Digital learning can be carried out in several ways such as live online classes, recorded lectures, online educational resources, webinars, podcasts and so on. Students can learn at a time convenient for them, as they are not bound by strict timetables and schedules. Recorded lectures can be accessed at any time to read and revise.

Extra help

In the conventional classroom, some students may feel hesitant and shy to clear doubts on the spot. Falling back on online learning modules after their classroom lectures provides students a medium through which they can reinforce concepts at their own pace, convenience and privacy. Students who require additional coaching can engage in live online classes and interact with teachers and clear doubts in real time.

Multiple resources

Online learning gives students far greater control over selecting a mix of resources to best support their education. Not only can they find information on the Internet, but also use quizzes, games and exam papers to test their understanding of a topic.

Self-improvement

Most importantly, online learning has the potential to make students independent and self-motivated. Relying on online learning resources to aid their existing classroom learning has helped students understand areas in which they can improve their skills, knowledge and critical and analytical skills.

While technology-assisted learning has its own charms and benefits, there is a certain depth, convenience and connection that comes with face-to-face learning that the virtual medium may not be able to replace. Classroom learning is a tried and tested way for the overall development of students.

For intensive, long-term studies, the virtual medium can be a support tool that goes hand in hand with classroom teaching at the hands of experienced faculty, but cannot completely replace it.

The writer is the founder, Deeksha.