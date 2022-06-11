Portfolio versus Resume

What is the difference between a portfolio and a resume? Which one should a candidate prepare?

Making career decisions for a teenager is quite a tricky affair. One way to build a good career is to have a strong body of work and present it properly. This is where the resume or portfolio comes in. The idea is to highlight your work and present it to the hiring manager. But what are these two documents and which one will work for you?

What is a resume?

A resume is a formal document through which individuals list their educational qualifications, work experience, and achievements. A typical resume should not be more than two pages and should provide all important information pertaining to one’s career. A resume can be made in various formats but must include the following:

Introductory statement: This should describe the candidate’s personality and give a little insight into his/her qualifications and achievements.

Work experience: Include all relevant experience here and preferably follow reverse chronology.

Qualifications: List all academic and other qualifications and follow reverse chronology.

Skills: List all hard and soft skills relevant to the job being applied for. Update as and when you upskill or reskill yourself.

What is a Portfolio?

A portfolio provides the prospective employer with visual examples of the professional work done through assorted samples. These can be created both in print and digital formats. A portfolio should include:

Statement of originality: One has to state that everything in the portfolio is original and confidential.

Work summary: This section should include details of professional achievements.

Philosophy statement: Candidates should provide insights into their beliefs, values and motivations.

Resume: Remember, the portfolio is not a replacement for your resume. It is always an addition.

Work samples: This is the most important part where candidates provide samples of their best work with charts, articles, plans and more.

Which is better?

In Build Your Training Portfolio, Greg Williams explains why a portfolio is useful. First, it effectively communicates the candidate’s competencies to the prospective employer. by giving evidence of real-life work situations. It also offers an overview of his/her learnings and skills and accomplishments, making it easier to assess abilities.

While a professional portfolio will never take the place of a resume, it plays a complementary role by providing a defined and detailed analysis of the candidate’s abilities and work experience. This also increases the chances of landing a job.

The writer is Founder & CEO, Uable.