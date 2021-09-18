Ponder over this

Uncertain about your career options? Low on self- confidence? This Q&A column may help

My daughter is in Class 10 and interested in animation. Which colleges offer this as a course and how should she prepare for the admission? Ranjini

Dear Ranjini,

She will need to do her graduation (B.Sc, B.Des, B.A) or diploma in animation. A Bachelor’s in Fine Arts (BFA) is also a great course to step into the animation arena. The candidate will need a sizeable portfolio to follow it through as a career. She should start testing her skills with various short-term online courses and follow it up with an internship over the next two years to decide if this is something that she would like to pursue. Some colleges that offer this course are IIT-Bombay; VIT, Vellore; NID Ahmedabad; Loyola College, Chennai; National Institute of Films and Fine Arts, Kolkata; Amity College, Mumbai; and IIFA Multimedia .

I am a Class 12 student and my subjects are Physics, Chemistry and Maths. I want to join the Air Force. What should I do? Vartika

Dear Vartika,

Unfortunately, there is no such provision that allows girls to join the IAF after Class 12, unlike boys who can join the NDA. The minimum eligibility criteria requires you to be a graduate (in any discipline) and you can join the IAF via the AFCAT exam. More details are available at https://afcat.cdac.in/AFCAT/CareerAsPerQualification.html?dN=dgfb&lN=lgfb

I’m a first year student of B.Sc. Honours Chemistry. While I’m inclined to do an MBA as the next step, I’m a little hesitant about changing my career path. I’ve always been a science student. Sameeksha

Dear Sameeksha,

What do you want to do with an MBA? There are many MBA courses that you can opt for after a B.Sc. such as MBA in Healthcare Management, Hospitality Management, Production Management, Laboratory Management, Pharmaceutical Management, Biotechnology and Oil and Gas Management. Many of these have great employment opportunities, but it is more important to know what you see yourself doing as a job, leading to a career choice, and something that you inherently enjoy.

My daughter wants to study Liberal Arts for her undergraduation with Psychology as one of the subjects. My wife and I are both from a science background and we live in Jharkhand. Could you please advise us about which are the colleges to try for such a course? Arindam

Dear Arindam,

Liberal Arts offer foundational knowledge across varied subject areas. These students typically want to expose themselves to different topics and subjects. The degree takes four years to complete and provides career relevant skills that prepares students for different professions. Some of the better known colleges are Christ University, Bengaluru; Symbiosis, Pune; OP Jindal Global University, Sonipat; Ashoka University, Sonipat; Loyola College, Chennai; Azim Premji University, Bengaluru; FLAME University, Pune; KREA University.

