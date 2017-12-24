Pollution control at University of Southampton

Air pollution in India is estimated to be killing 1.5 million people every year. India has the world’s highest death rate from chronic respiratory diseases and asthma, according to the WHO. The need of the hour is well-equipped environmental scientists. The U.K.’s University of Southampton is offering an interesting programme in this area, an M.Sc. in Environmental Pollution Control. It provides an in-depth exploration of pollution and the practical approaches to its control. The programme can lead to careers in research and management relating to air, water and waste pollution control.

Collaborative

The Centre for Environmental Sciences (CES) at the university is a collaborative enterprise operating with inputs from other science disciplines such as biological sciences, geography, and ocean and earth science. Environmental scientists deal with challenges that endanger our very existence and seek ways to balance our natural environment’s sustainability, with economic and social concerns.

The students in this degree will work closely with industry and governments to address some of the key problems facing the world today; including climate change, sustainable development, conservation of biodiversity and environmental protection, resource management, and pollution control. Students will work across sectors with reputed engineers, scientists and enthusiasts.

The ability to accurately monitor emissions to the environment and mitigate their harmful impacts sits at the heart of this degree, which focuses on developing the professional skills required for a career as an environmental pollution scientist.

Students will learn to measure and monitor air, water and waste pollution, and examine the latest technologies in the field. They will also develop practical skills to apply innovative research techniques, present arguments and understand how research funding works.

Moreover, in each semester, students will have the option of choosing from extra modules like Water and Waste Water Engineering, Coastal Flood Defence, Energy Resources and Engineering, and more, for added knowledge and further specialisation. The main aim of this course is to equip its students with a diverse range of professional and transferable skills that help in career building.

“It’s a flexible programme; our effort is to move away from the summative assessments and instead prepare the students for future employment by skilling them through consultations, research projects and practical problems,” says Dr. Patrick Osborne, Head of the Department.

Programme duration: 1 year

Eligibility: Candidates must have a first class or at least a second class upper honours degree in either environmental sciences, geography, zoology, oceanography, biology, geology, or physics. Applicants with a first class or at least an upper second-class honours degree in engineering, environmental engineering, civil engineering, mathematics or equivalent may also apply. These entries will be subject to admission only after a university-conducted interview.

Course commencement: September 2018

Course fee: £20,550

Application deadline: With 30-35 vacancies across all Environmental Management pathways, early applications by January 31, 2018 are advisable. Final deadline is June 30, 2018.

https://www.southampton.ac.uk/engineering/postgraduate/taught_courses/emp/msc_environmental_pollution_control.page