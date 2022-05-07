Plot your journey

How being an early bird can help prepare for the CAT

How being an early bird can help prepare for the CAT

It’s that time of the year when MBA aspirants start charting their preparation journey in the hopes of cracking the CAT. The skillset a graduate develops through an MBA programme is in demand for a country like India, which is rapidly evolving and exploring new job territories at the same time.

CAT can be taken by candidates from various contrasting domains (not limited to) engineers, students, freshers, working professionals, doctors and those from many other stand-alone specialist fields.

A large portion of the exam consists of basics in English and Maths that candidates would have covered during school days. The exam not just revolves around knowing the concepts but also around applying them. Domains like Critical Thinking, Data Interpretation, Logical Reasoning, Verbal Ability, Reading Comprehension and Quantitative Aptitude are extensively tested.

Application of concepts

By actively planning the preparation for a longer duration, a candidate strengthens the basics and masters the skill of knowledge application from the concepts. Another major preparation tactic revolves in taking multiple timed online tests that mimic the exam pattern and carefully analysing them to cover gaps in preparation. By starting early, a candidate has excess time in hand to take mock exams and carefully work around the analysis part, which accounts for almost 50% of preparation.

A structured and paced-out strategy help maintain a balance between preparation and other commitments like academics or work. A candidate has to understand that preparing for exams like CAT is more of a journey rather than a one-day affair. Being an early bird in preparation helps the candidate to understand their strengths and weaknesses in a better manner and plan the future course of action keeping in mind all available opportunities.

It should also be noted that CAT results by itself is not the end of the journey. What lies after the results play an important role in the final outcome. Candidates starting their preparations early also have an added advantage when preparing for the WAT and GDPI rounds as they will have more time to devote to these sections.

The writer is Faculty, Academic Mentor and Product Head (CAT), TIME Chennai