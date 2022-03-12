Plenty of options

Nandini Raman March 12, 2022 13:09 IST

Uncertain about your career options? Low on self-confidence? This Q&A column may help

I am a B.Sc graduate currently pursuing a Diploma in French. I wish to acquire certain skills, which will help me further my career. Digital marketing seems to be promising. Should I pursue it? I plan on doing an MBA later; will this enhance my chances in management? - Anneshwa Dear Anneshwa, What is your career choice, preference, and inclination? What do you see yourself do and be? You seem to be dabbling with a lot of different subjects and streams. Get some clarity on what is it that you want to do and be eventually. No skillset is ever wasted but it is a great help if they can all be used to build a trait, a business, an acumen collectively and not left merely as a standalone skill. While Digital Marketing is a catch phrase and an added credit in management institutions, please enroll in a credible school. I am in the first year of M.Sc. (Agri) Bioinfomatics. Should I do an PhD. in Bioinfomatics or look for a job? What are the jobs available for Agri Bioinfomatics students? – Sowmya Dear Soumya, A Ph.D. in Bioinformatics is an interdisciplinary programme that combines the application of computer technology to the management and analysis of biological data. It offers research opportunities to students in the field of Computational Biology and Bioinformatics. Does research interest and excite you? Consider it only if you are genuinely passionate about it. Some other career options are software developer of Bioinformatics, Bioinformatics Research Scientist, Bioinformatics Analyst, Bioinformatics Engineer, Computational Biologist, Programmer for Database, Pharmacogenomics, Individual Contributor. I am in the second year of BBA. I want to do a MBA in Operation management. Does it have a future in India and abroad? - Sheikh Danish Dear Sheikh, MBA in Operations Management is primarily concerned with planning, organising, and supervising in the context of production, manufacturing, or providing services. It is a delivery focussed discipline that requires good analytical as well as organisational skills. The scope of the MBA can easily be inferred, as the one who operates this department is accountable for the quality and quantity of the product and its production in the manufacturing unit. The career outlook is positive and can be an excellent profession for those who are highly organised, and enjoy the planning and scheduling of activities related to the creation and on-time delivery of quality products at acceptable cost. I am a student of B. Pharm and will graduate next year. I want to start my own pharma company but I don’t know where to start. What should I do? - Amit Jain Dear Amit, While this is not easy, it is not impossible. You will need people for administration, manufacturing, research, accounting, finance, marketing, supply chain, and so on. Determine your niche, hire a business consultant, make a successful business proposal, draw out what you have in mind and see how realistic it is. What are the gaps? Can they be fixed? How? Determine the company structure to the T, the core deliverables of different departments, equipment needed, finances for the set-up and salaries, specific roles and license requirements. Disclaimer: This column is merely a guiding voice and provides advice and suggestions on education and careers. The writer is a practising counsellor and a trainer. Send your questions to eduplus.thehindu@ gmail.com with the subject line ‘Off the edge’



