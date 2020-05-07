Plea in Supreme Court seeks waiver of fees for next semester

A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court to intervene with the government and direct private and public colleges, including unaided institutions, to waive fees for the next academic semester in the wake of the hardships and loss of income in families due to coronavirus (COVID-19) and lockdown.

“Payment of semester [bi-annual] fees for public and private colleges and universities which stands due should be waived off or a partial payment of fees shall be issued in as much as the parents of university students are in no financial as well as mental state to provide high tuition fees for the upcoming semester because of the heavy losses and zero income in every employment sector and industry from past 40 days,” a petition filed by NGO, Justice for Rights Foundation, and some students observed.

The petition said that in most families savings would have been utilised for purchasing basic commodities during the lockdown.

CBSE order

It referred to how the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had released a notification to the States to “take appropriate steps to ensure that the fees and other such expenditures by the parents are effectively met.”

“However Respondent No. 1 [Centre] has not placed any centralised uniform policy for colleges and universities,” it pointed out.

The petition said students should not face expulsion for non-payment of fees during this time of crisis. The government should step in to prevent institutions from taking any “inhumane activities” against students for non-payment of outstanding fees after the lockdown.