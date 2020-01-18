Planning is important

I am pursuing B.Tech (ECE) from Manipal Institute of Technology. Due to backlogs, I have lost one year and am in my VI semester instead of VIII. My GPA is just six. Now, I have realised that I want to pursue my master’s abroad. Can I get an admission into a good university in the U.S. if I get a good GRE score? What is the required GRE score and other requirements to achieve my goal? — Rohan. K

Dear Rohan,

If you’re planning to get into a top master’s programme in the U.S., you need a good GRE score. The GRE scores will differ depending on the school and the subjects you select. 150-165 is the average score for the verbal test, and 160-175 is the average for the quantitative test, for a reputed college/ university. Please focus on building your portfolio and enhancing your CV with extracurricular achievements, sports and music credentials. Also, please focus on your GPA, as it is indicative of the student’s academic potential and certainly counts.

I am 18 years old and am currently pursuing my graduation in commerce. I will be writing the CA Foundation exams this May and if I clear those exams, should I drop out of college and join the Integrated Professional Competency Course (IPCC), or should I continue my graduation and pursue CA later? Please guide me as I am deeply confused. — Aswathi Rajeev

Dear Aswathi,

Yes, it is challenging. What do you want to do eventually in life — be a chartered accountant, or complete your B.Com (honours)? Doing both together is not possible any more. Commerce teachers suggest that students should either choose CA or purse B.Com from an open university if they want to pursue CA. However, pursuing B.Com (honours) will not be easy for students who want to opt for CA.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (I CAI) mandates that if you wish to do B.Com, you can pursue CA only after that now. A student who wants to pursue CA needs to appear for a Common Proficiency Test (CPT), held twice a year in (June and Dec), for which the eligibility is class XII. Nine months after this test, the student is eligible for the Integrated Professional Competency Course (IPCC) – also held twice a year in May and Nov, after which the student does an ‘articleship’ of three-and-a-half years. A student cannot do articleship while pursuing BCom. So, he/she can appear for the IPPC in his/her B.Com final year and pursue articleship. This means, a student will now require six-and-a-half years to acquire both degrees.

Disclaimer: This column is not a substitute for long-term therapy. It is merely a guiding voice. Some issues may need medical intervention.

The writer is a practising counsellor and a trainer. She will answer questions sent to eduplus.thehindu@gmail.com. The subject line should be: ‘Off the edge’