Plan your future

Uncertain about your career options? Low on self-confidence? This Q&A column by Nandini Raman, practising counsellor and trainer, may help

I am a 22-year-old B.A. student preparing for the UPSC exams. I am afraid that if I don’t make it, I will be nowhere. I don’t have a back up. Please help. — Shivansh

Dear Shivansh,

So many students who take up this exam have this fear. Who told you that if you don’t make it in the UPSC exams, you will be nothing? This is an incorrect, irrational and false belief. Please examine and move away from this thought train as it is unhealthy. If you don’t, you will get demotivated and slip into anxiety, depression, dejection and unhappiness. You can always try again if you don’t make it. Keep a few years dedicated to this, as it is a tough exam. But take time to introspect what else you can dedicate your life to. What other career choices interest you and what else are you good at? These can be your choices B and C. Stay focused, courageous, and sincere with your preparation.

My son is in Class 12 Pure Sciences Stream but is not interested in pursuing Medicine or Dentistry. He scores about 70-75%, is creative and impatient, and will work at what he is interested in. His ambition is to become rich. What are his higher studies options? — Anitha

Dear Anitha,

Don’t we all want to live a rich, happy, comfortable and successful life? What about Engineering and the other Science choices? We have witnessed so many out-of-the-box stories of young entrepreneurs who have taken the world by storm. However, there is a huge difference between watching videos on YouTube and actually identifying a plan that can bring in money. Help him identify his strengths and how he can monetise his creative skills. He also needs to learn to be patient and work hard; to stop procrastinating and know that he has the power to create a pool of wealth should he successfully identify a gap that he can fill.

Is there a course related to policy-making, directed towards sustainable development in the entrepreneurial way? — Kratikesh Mishra

Dear Kratikesh,

There are many colleges and universities that offer a postgraduation in Sustainable Development from an interdisciplinary standpoint. Read https://www.masterstudies.com/Masters-Degree/Sustainable-Development/ The course prepares students to apply skills of sustainable development and respond to the needs and possibilities of societal transformation. You can find opportunities in the government, public and private sector organisations and with international and non-governmental organisations. You can also work in companies that analyse the interface between environment and poverty, and applied research and teaching in institutions of research and higher education.

I am pursuing my Master’s in International and Area Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia. I want to appear for the NET-JRF from Political Science. Will this create a problem when pursuing a doctorate and in getting a scholarship? — Abdul Rahman

Dear Abdul,

The NET-JRF exam will determine your eligibility for the Junior Research Fellowship. After qualifying, you have two years to avail the fellowship. After availing it, you will get JRF for the tenure of two years and have to apply for the Ph.D. programme within this tenure.

Disclaimer: This column provides advice, guidance and suggestions on education and careers. It is a guiding voice from a practising career counsellor.

The writer is a practising counsellor and a trainer. Send your questions to eduplus.thehindu@gmail.com with the subject line ‘Off the edge’.