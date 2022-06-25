Plan your career

Uncertain about your career options? This career counselling column may help

I completed my graduation in Electrical and Electronics Engineering. For my Master’s, I chose Electronics and Instrumentation Engineering. Many say that this will not be useful. What are my options? – Gowtham

Dear Gowtham,

Post a Master’s in E and I, you can find employment opportunities across a list of industrial sectors such as Industrial Automation, Automobiles, Robotics, Oil and Gas, Aerospace, Packaging, Chip Designing, Fabrication, Inspection, Quality Control, Maintenance and Service, and so on.

I am studying in class 10 and want to be placed at ISRO. I want to pursue Astronautical Engineering and Astrophysics. Are there any other courses I can do and where? — Mridula

Dear Mridula,

After class 10, you will need to take pure sciences with Computer Science. Ensure a good percentage in classes 11 and 12 and that you are clear about concepts. After class 12, you can apply for Astronautical Engineering. To be an astrophysicist at ISRO, aim for admission in IIST, Thiruvananthapuram (which is ISRO’s own college). You will have to do Master’s in order to specialise in Astrophysics. You can also opt for Mechanical, Electrical, Computer Science, or Aerospace Engineering depending on where you get admissions after the entrance exams. ISRO recruits scientists with any of these through an annual recruitment test and interview. Try and maintain a good CGPA through graduation as that will help in your selection process.

I am in class 12 (MPC) and would like to pursue B.Arch. Which are the good institutions for this course and what are my career options? – Janani

Dear Janani,

The Council of Architecture prescribes the NATA or the JEE Mains Paper 2 as a compulsory criterion for admission to any Architectural College or course in India. Some colleges conduct their own exams. IIT Kharagpur, IIT Roorkee, NITC Calicut, NIT Trichy, JMI New Delhi, are some of the best colleges. You could become an urban planner, landscape architect, restoration architect, town planner, interior designer, artist, research architect, or a building surveyor. This degree is in high demand to design luxury homes and working spaces today.

I am a 19-year-old second-year B.Sc. Maths student. Earlier, I cleared the NDA exam but was unable to clear the SSB. Now, I want to prepare for CDS but the uncertainty of SSB holds me back. What are my other options? – Nikhil

Dear Nikhil,

Do you know what specifically went wrong with the SSB selection? Were you well prepared physically and mentally? You now need to concentrate on your graduation, complete it, and take the CDS, AFCAT, NCC special entry should you still want to join the armed forces. Otherwise, you can shift gears and get into Banking, Teaching, Accounting, Data Science, Government services, Economics or even Actuarial Sciences.

Disclaimer:This column is merely a guiding voice and provides advice and suggestions on education and careers.

The writer is a practising counsellor and a trainer. Send your questions to eduplus.thehindu@gmail.com with the subject line ‘Off the edge’.