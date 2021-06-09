News from the world of education: June 9, 2021

Placements, survey results, webinars and more...

JKLU students restore old bike

Final-year Mechanical Engineering students from J.K. Lakshmipat University restored a scrapped bike to make it like today’s bikes in just 18 days. Abhimanyu Shankar, Anirudh Pareek, Piyush Singh Pawar, and Prashant Chaudhary bought a damaged bike for ₹3000 and converted the engine from four-clutch plate to five-clutch plate system, designed a new gas gauge and modified the design to provide a new look. Dr. Ravi Shankar Prasad, Associate Professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering, congratulated the students and said that others should also come forth with such innovative ideas.

Learning Spiral manages BHU’s admissions and exam process

Ed-tech company Learning Spiral successfully managed the admissions and regular exam process of Banaras Hindu University through its online application engine UCanApply and Smart Exam. The applications of more than 4,50,000 applicants and 70,000 regular students were processed.

Pearson’s Global Learner Survey results released

Pearson released the results from the first installment of the 2021 Global Learner Survey Series that explores how the pandemic impacted what college students learned in and beyond the classroom. This study reveals that, for Gen Z, learning has taken on many forms globally due to altered societal, career, and long-term mental health views. The study dives into what Gen Z has gained as a result of this educational shift and how it will impact their plans for the future. The full report is available at: https://plc.pearson.com/future-learning/global-learner-survey

IIM-Sambalpur achieves 100% placement

IIM-Sambalpur achieved 100% placement for its flagship MBA programme with around 140 companies visiting the campus this season. Prominent companies included Nielsen, Reliance Retail, Ramco Systems, Tech Mahindra, Mindtree, Amul, Vedanta, HCL, SBI Life, Tata Steel BSL, Accenture, IBM, BYJU’s, Infosys, ICICI Prudential, Trident Group, Bajaj Allianz, ZS Associates, Deloitte India, KPMG, Ernst & Young and the graduates were offered a myriad roles across Marketing, Sales, BFSI, Operations, Consulting, Analytics, and ITeS. Additionally, IIM Sambalpur also announced the successful completion of 100% placement for the Summer Internship programme with companies like Google, Adani Ports, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd., Bank of Baroda, IMCD India, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance, DSM Group, IBM, Justdial, Tata Steel BSL, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), V Guard, and ICICI Bank among others participating.

Mridula Ramesh speaks at GLIM series

Great Lakes Institute of Management hosted Mridula Ramesh, Executive Director - Sundar Textiles and Founder - Sundaram Climate Institute, for a virtual fireside chat as part of its ‘Distinguished Thought Leadership Series’. Addressing an audience of over 250 participants, she shared her insights on climate change and what it means for the emerging leaders. Understanding climate change will give us a competitive advantage, she said, and build for a better tomorrow.

SRM-AP students creates face shield with biodegradable materials

SRM-AP student P .Mohan Aditya was awarded the copyright for the design of Biodegradable “Face Shield for Humans”. A third-year Mechanical Engineering student created the face shield with a transparent visor made of the thin layer of 175-micron reusable plastic and a highly durable headband made from three-ply corrugated cardboard. Due to the use of biodegradable materials, the price is just ₹15. The face shield is adjustable and suitable for all head sizes made with firm elastic for comfortable wear without hurting the head. The university has also announced 100% placement for its first batch of CSE students

Sanskriti University hosts webinar on mental health

Sanskriti University School of Law and Legal studies organised a webinar on “Demystifying Mental Health from Asian Perspective”. The keynote speaker was Sandeep Saib, Mental Health advocate, philanthropist and public speaker. During her address, she told students, “it’s okay to not be okay; to feel down; to feel vulnerable... there is no shame in that. Please talk to somebody — parents, teachers, mentors or even friends. If you are not able to talk, try to write it down and maintain a journal. You can also write the reflection of your day in it. It will be very helpful and don’t feel ashamed in reaching out to someone whom you trust.” Vivek Agrawal, Director-General, and Rana Singh, Vice-Chancellor, Sanskriti University, also spoke at the event.

LEAD School named to GSV EdTech 150

LEAD School, a K-12 ed-tech player, has been named to The GSV EdTech 150, which recognises the world’s leading, most transformational education technology companies. It was chosen from among 2,000 venture capital and private equity-backed private companies across several evaluation factors: revenue scale, revenue growth, user reach, geographic diversification, and margins profile. The company currently caters to over 800k students across 2,000+ schools. The LEAD School@Home programme was launched post the nationwide lockdown in March 2020. It also launched a Bridge Course early this year to help students transition to the next grade with prerequisite skills and a recap of core concepts to address any learning gaps experienced owing to school closures.

Insights from Leverage Edu survey

A survey conducted by Leverage Edu revealed that 94% Indian students were more keen to travel and study abroad this year compared to last year. Conducted among users registered on the Leverage Edu platform in the last five months, the survey showed that 75% chose the U.K. as their preferred study destination; 71% chose Better Healthcare Infrastructure as one of their key reasons to study abroad; 60% were looking to fund their studies through an education loan; 58% said they had made their plans within the last three months; and that Management/Business courses remained the top choice with Engineering at second place with 18% votes.

e-Summer Fiesta at SAI schools

SAI International Education Group is hosting a 10-day e-Summer Fiesta for students from SAI Angan, SAI International School and SAI International Residential School. Apart from activities like puppetry, storytelling, robotics, gymnastics, dance, coding, gymnastics, communication design, personal care and hygiene, music, and drama, eminent personalities like rifle shooter Priya Keni, Bollywood singers Abhijit Mishra and Ruturaj Mohanty, stand-up comedian Shankar Chugani, and singer, theatre person Sharon Prabhakar will participate.

Skill-Lync launches three courses

Engineering education start-up Skill-Lync has launched three Civil Engineering courses — Design of Tensile Structures Using DLUBAL, SubSurface Exploration and Geotechnical Investigation, and Roadway Design with OpenRoads — to bridge the gap between theoretical learning in college and practical application in industry. The course duration is three months and is open to any civil engineering graduate. For details, visit https://skill-lync.com/

ICASR moves to industry-centric approach

In order to create industry-ready graduates, International Centre for Advance Studies and Research (ICASR) will move away from an academics-only approach to a more industry-centric one. The course highlights include guaranteed placement, two-year academic training and one year of paid industrial training; Paid internship during third year UG programme; foreign language proficiency; five international upskill corporate certifications for free; specially crafted modules as per industry standards and corporate oriented soft skills training. The admission process includes an online test and personal interview. Details at https://www.icasr.org/

Sree Balaji Medical College and Hospital received six patents

Sree Balaji Medical College and Hospital has obtained six patents from the Indian Patent Office recently. It has filed for 50 patents so far and is aiming to take the number to 100 by the end of the current academic year. The six patents are for Apparatus for determining bone mineral density; Pharmaceutical composition exhibiting antiviral activity against Human parainfluenza virus; ECO – Embalming fluid; A fixative changing pump for removing used old formalin from museum jars; A novel biocompatible sustained-release nano-particle pharmaceutical formulation for treating multi drug resistant bacteria; Bio- synthesis of Egg albumin doped Zinc oxide nanoparticles exhibiting anti cancer property. The college is in talks with companies in India and abroad for the technology transfer and commercialisation of its patents.

AAS Vidyalaya launches Maharashtra Board content

Ed-tech school AAS Vidyalaya has launched Maharashtra board content in Marathi language for Classes 6 to 10. This includes the full school curriculum for all subjects. To make it even easier for students, the AAS Vidyalaya app is also available in Marathi language. The main goal of the organisation is to take schooling to 8.5 cr students who are not able to go to school for various reasons. The vision is ‘To make every Indian 10th Pass’. It also plans to have more than 1 lac users in the coming year and 10 lakhs in the next 2 years.

HNS launches e-Shiksha initiative

Haryana Nagrik Sangh (HNS) has come forward to help children orphaned by the COVID-19 pandemic by launching the e-Shiksha initiative by which it will take care of their education. The programme was launched by the Governor of Telangana Tamilisai Soundararajan recently. In the first phase, HNS will adopt 50 orphanages and offer training in spoken English and guide the children in choosing the fields they want to pursue. The orphanages will also be given sports equipment and computers for the children’s use.