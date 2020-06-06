Pick and choose

I graduated in B.E ECE and I am currently aiming to study abroad. I am looking to pursue my MS in Computer Engineering, and my GRE score is 295. I have heard that it is a low score. If I proceed to apply with my current score, can I get good quality education from low-tier universities? — Raja Surya

Dear Raja,

295/340 is a decent score. However, as a CS student, it becomes essential to score 315+ merely because of competition. What does your CV look like? Do you have exceptional research experience or academics to compensate your score? Also, what other achievements can you showcase in your profile? Other hobbies and interests, internships, credentials, sports? You should consider retaking the test and obtain a score of at least 315 if possible. With the current score you can apply at B+, B and B- universities. You could also start short-listing and engaging with admission counsellors across the colleges that you are keen on applying to and start a conversation. Best wishes to you!

I am 20 and currently pursuing my graduation in commerce from Pune university. I have developed an interest in Economics and Law. I also have a pretty strong base of French. Considering my strengths and interests, I have decided to pursue M.A. in Law and Diplomacy (International Affairs) from the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy, the U.S., or any other reputed school. Please suggest a pathway and all the personal and professional experiences I should gain before applying — Ishwari C

Dear Ishwari,

You seem to have a lot of insight and also seem to be quite introspective. Professionally, you might want to connect with the school and start a conversation to help with your application process, to receive regular updates on your admission chats, tips, and deadline reminders. Reading up on basics of international law, diplomacy and international advocacy will also help. A lot of resources and case studies are available online. Also sharpen your research and writing skills. Most importantly, enjoy the process. Personally, stay confident, calm and happy. Look after yourself and make sure you have some ‘me’ time to let your hair down too! Remember, you are in charge and I wish you all the very best.

I am 26 years old, have done my B.E. and now working in a public sector bank. I am interested in economics but can't leave my current job. Can you guide me through courses that allow for study along with a full-time job? Also, career options after that? — Anshul

Dear Anshul,

There are many massive open online courses available online that are aimed at unlimited participation and have open access via the web that you can sign up for. Most are free and some have certifications and credits available for a basic cost from premium colleges and universities in the country and abroad as well. You can complete these in your own time and they are very educative. The course titles can vary from Fundamentals of Economics to Fundraising for Non-profit, to Government Economic Policy, to a diploma in Economics, certification in Micro or Macro Economics. I would suggest that you research specifically on what and where your interest lies, the Internet has many solutions for you. Once you shortlist and get on with the course you will logically know the career choice for the same. Good luck!

Disclaimer: This column is not a substitute for long-term therapy. It is merely a guiding voice. Some issues may need medical intervention.

The writer is a practising counsellor and a trainer. She has worked extensively with students and young adults across a range of issues.