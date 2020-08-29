Learn as a community

29 August 2020 23:55 IST

With education moving online, embedding peer-to-peer learning technologies in the framework is essential for both students and teachers

Peer-to-peer learning can be best described as learning with and from each other in an informal and formal setting. It has been an integral part of a student’s learning journey in the traditional educational set up. All of us learnt from other students, and teachers learnt from other teachers, through an exchange of ideas, participating in activities, working collaboratively and sharing feedback.

However, the sweeping wave of COVID-19 has shaken this status quo and presented us with the mainstreaming of e-learning. While ed-tech has played a vital role in ensuring uninterrupted learning for millions of students across the globe, it has also taken the element of inter-personal interactions out of the equation. Peer-to-peer learning has been a clear casualty.

The dynamic learning experience offered by peer-to-peer interactions is an integral element in fostering better academic performances. A study by Stanford University pegs this aspect of the learning process as pivotal to students’ ability to study better, retain information and attain academic excellence. Another report based on a survey of 1,500 students pursuing online courses indicates that greater engagement and contact between peers can elevate the outcome of an e-learning programme as well. To understand why peer-to-peer learning is critical for the success of online education, one must understand its importance in meeting learning objectives.

Establishes one-on-one connect

Education has always been a social concept in India, so learning from peers is as critical as learning from teachers. Thus, while things are moving online, peer-to-peer learning technologies are critical for students to engage with and learn from each other. This becomes a source of encouragement and motivates them to push boundaries and take up challenges. By evaluating each other’s learning and exchanging feedback on performance, students can operate in a cooperative and active environment. This promotes accountability, kinship, interdependence and deeper understanding of concepts.

Develops critical thinking and reasoning

Collaborating to study new lessons, complete assignments and work on projects helps students approach their course content differently. They are better equipped to critically analyse what they are studying and use logic and reasoning to process any new information. In the long run, these skills pave the way for self-education and self-directed learning.

Cognitive enhancement

Group study sessions, attempting different exercises together, and solving problems helps students internalise the habit of brainstorming. Asking questions and working together to find answers improve the understanding of the subject matter, which automatically translates into better grades and academic performance.

Team players

The practice of peer-to-peer learning serves as a foundation to prepare students to exist and thrive in the workforce they will join as professionals. It makes them better team players who can ideate effectively, think of out-of-the-box solutions and approach a single situation from diverse perspectives.

With education moving online and expected to stay that way in the foreseeable future, embedding peer-to-peer technologies in the e-learning framework has become a necessity. P2P tech can help in fostering more holistic student-student as well as teacher-student connect. In addition to this, institutions can also encourage group connect between students through social platforms. The emphasis has to be on creating a virtual ecosystem that facilitates learning as a community.

