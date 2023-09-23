Path to success

My 17-year-old intends to pursue her undergrad in Economics, specialising in Environmental Studies and Policy Planning. Could you advise me on further specialisation avenues and career prospects? Shyam

Dear Shyam

A specialisation in Environmental Economics can lead to careers in environmental consulting, policy analysis, government agencies and international organisations. Specialising in Sustainable Development will open option in sustainable business, green finance, urban planning, non-profit organisations and development agencies. A specialisation in Environmental Policy and Planning will lead to opportunities in government agencies, think tanks, advocacy groups, or environmental consulting firms. Climate Change Economics offers options in climate finance, carbon markets, energy consulting. Environmental Data Analysis helps conduct valuable research, understand environmental impact assessments, or work with organisations involved in environmental monitoring and analysis. In addition, Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives or research and academia are also lucrative options.

Encourage your daughter to engage in internships, research projects, and extracurricular activities as she will get practical experience, networking opportunities, and a deeper understanding of the field.

I am working as an application and sales engineer after doing a B.Tech. in Mechatronics Engineering. I want to do an MBA in General Management. Should I wait to gain more experience or go in for higher studies? Shayan

Dear Shayan,

There is no “right” time to pursue an MBA. Some individuals find value in doing it immediately after their graduation while others benefit from gaining work experience for a few years first. What are your long-term career goals: to move into management positions and leadership roles or to complement your technical background with experience first?

Reflect on your personal and professional goals. Talk to professionals who have done an MBA, and weigh the pros and cons of each option. Research various programmes and shortlist those that align with your career objectives and offer a curriculum that interests you. This will help you make an informed decision.

I have done my B.A. Criminology and Police Administration and am interested in doing M.Sc. Criminology and Forensic Science. Is doing one degree with two streams good for a future career? Sanjay

Dear Sanjay,

If you are keen about both Criminology and Forensic Science, pursuing degrees in both can be personally fulfilling and positively impact your academic performance and career satisfaction. You can explore roles in crime scene investigation, forensic analysis, criminal profiling, law enforcement, research, policy analysis, and more.

However, are you willing and able to commit to the additional time and expenses? Does this degree align with your long-term career path. Consider the pros and cons and speak to your academic advisors, graduates of similar programmes and professionals in the field and make an informed decision.

I am currently in the first year of the four-year integrated B.A. B.Ed course. I want to be a diplomat in the UN or MEA. Is it possible to do a Master's in International Relations after this degree? How can I make my way into diplomacy? Mansi

You can pursue a Master’s in International Relations (IR) after the four-year integrated B.A. B.Ed. Becoming a diplomat is a long-term goal that requires an education in that field, dedication, perseverance, and adaptability. Excel in your current course and build a strong academic foundation for the post-graduate course.

Research reputed institutions that offer a Master’s in International Relations or related fields. Get details of the entrance exams, application process, faculty expertise, and course content. Your academic records, statement of purpose (SOP), letters of recommendation (LORs), internship experience related to diplomacy and international affairs will come in handy here.

Proficiency in multiple languages is a big help. Consider doing courses in languages relevant to your career goals. Diplomacy requires staying updated on international developments and understanding complex geopolitical issues. So, stay informed. After your Master’s, gain work experience in related fields through research projects, or entry-level positions at government agencies, international organisations, or NGOs. Keep an eye on internship opportunities or job openings at the UN or Ministry of External Affairs. For the latter, you may have to take competitive exams such as the UPSC or others, as required.