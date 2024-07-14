ADVERTISEMENT

Path to college: A timeline for students of Classes 9 to 12

Published - July 14, 2024 12:32 pm IST

No matter where you are in your high school journey, it’s never too late to start preparing for college and your future career.

Richa Dwivedi Saklani

Take it one step at a time and enjoy the journey. | Photo Credit: Freepik

Getting ready for college might feel like a huge challenge but, with the right plan, it can be a fun and exciting adventure. Whether you’re in Class 9 or 12, it’s never too late (or too early) to start preparing for higher education and your career path. Here’s a simple, easy-to-understand guide to help you along the way.

Class 9: Basics

This year is all about setting the stage for success. Here’s what you can do:

Get involved: Join clubs, sports teams, or volunteer organisations. Explore your interests and start building a list of extracurricular activities.

Focus on academics: Develop good study habits and aim for strong grades.

Build relationships: Get to know your teachers and school counsellors. They will be great resources and future recommenders.

Think ahead: Consider what you enjoy and what careers might interest you. There’s no need to decide now; just start exploring.

Career exploration: Take career interest surveys or use professional tools like aptitude tests to understand your strengths and interests.

Class 10: Exploration

Sophomore year is about going deeper into your interests and making preliminary plans.

Take challenging courses: Choose electives, additional subjects that challenge you and align with your interests. Consider pursuing online courses. This shows colleges you’re serious about your education.

Competitive exams: If you’re considering colleges in India, start exploring competitive exams like the JEE (for engineering) or NEET (for medicine) and begin preparation.

Stay involved: Keep up with your extracurricular activities and look for leadership opportunities.

Career exploration: Attend career fairs, shadow professionals, or take a career interest survey. Begin narrowing down your interests.

Seek guidance: Meet your school counsellor or a career advisor to discuss potential career paths.

Class 11: The big year

This is the year when you start putting your plans into action.

Exams: Take the SAT or ACT if you’re applying to colleges abroad. For Indian colleges, focus on JEE, NEET, or other relevant exams.

College search: Start researching colleges. Visit campuses physically or virtually, attend college fairs, and meet with representatives.

Academic focus: Grades matte so stay focused on academics.

Recommendation letters: Ask teachers who know you well to write letters of recommendation. Provide them with your resume.

Extracurriculars: Aim for leadership roles in your activities. Colleges love to see leadership experience.

Career tools: Use career exploration tools like interest inventories or job shadowing programmes to gain more insight into different career options.

Class 12: The final stretch

It’s now time to wrap things up and get those applications in.

College list: Narrow down your college list and make note of application deadlines.

Applications: Start your college applications early. Write your essays and have them reviewed by teachers or mentors.

Competitive exams: For Indian colleges, intensify your preparation for entrance exams.

Financial aid: Apply for scholarships and understand the packages offered by each school.

Academics: Don’t slack off! Colleges will look at your final grades.

Decision time: Once you’ve received your acceptance letters, weigh your options and decide where you want to go.

Career plan: Revisit your career plan and ensure your chosen college supports your aspirations. Seek internships or part-time jobs in your field of interest.

Make summers count

Summers are a fantastic opportunity to get ahead and make your college application stand out.

Internships and part-time jobs: Gain real-world experience in fields that interest you. This not only boosts your resume but also gives you a taste of potential careers.

Volunteer: Get involved in community service. Volunteering demonstrates commitment and compassion — qualities colleges value.

Summer programmes: Enroll in summer courses or camps related to your interests. These can enhance your skills and show your dedication to learning.

Self-led projects: Undertake personal projects or research in areas you are passionate about. This initiative can set you apart from other applicants.

Test prep: Use the summer to prepare for competitive exams like JEE, NEET, SAT, or ACT. Focused study during this time can significantly improve your scores.

General tips

Stay organised: Use a planner or digital calendar to keep track of important dates and deadlines.

Seek help: Don’t hesitate to ask for help from teachers, counsellors, or family members. There are plenty of resources available.

Be yourself: Colleges want to see the real you. Be genuine in your applications and pursue what you’re passionate about.

Self care: Maintain a healthy balance between school, activities, and personal time. Don’t forget to relax and enjoy high school!

Take it one step at a time, stay true to yourself, and enjoy the ride.

With inputs from Anjana Anand

The writer is Founder and CEO, Inomi Learning, a Gurugram-based career and college guidance firm. info@inomi.in

