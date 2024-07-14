GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Path to college: A timeline for students of Classes 9 to 12

No matter where you are in your high school journey, it’s never too late to start preparing for college and your future career.

Published - July 14, 2024 12:32 pm IST

Richa Dwivedi Saklani
Take it one step at a time and enjoy the journey.

| Photo Credit: Freepik

Getting ready for college might feel like a huge challenge but, with the right plan, it can be a fun and exciting adventure. Whether you’re in Class 9 or 12, it’s never too late (or too early) to start preparing for higher education and your career path. Here’s a simple, easy-to-understand guide to help you along the way.

Class 9: Basics

This year is all about setting the stage for success. Here’s what you can do:

Get involved: Join clubs, sports teams, or volunteer organisations. Explore your interests and start building a list of extracurricular activities.

Focus on academics: Develop good study habits and aim for strong grades.

Build relationships: Get to know your teachers and school counsellors. They will be great resources and future recommenders.

Think ahead: Consider what you enjoy and what careers might interest you. There’s no need to decide now; just start exploring.

Career exploration: Take career interest surveys or use professional tools like aptitude tests to understand your strengths and interests.

Class 10: Exploration

Sophomore year is about going deeper into your interests and making preliminary plans.

Take challenging courses: Choose electives, additional subjects that challenge you and align with your interests. Consider pursuing online courses. This shows colleges you’re serious about your education.

Competitive exams: If you’re considering colleges in India, start exploring competitive exams like the JEE (for engineering) or NEET (for medicine) and begin preparation.

Stay involved: Keep up with your extracurricular activities and look for leadership opportunities.

Career exploration: Attend career fairs, shadow professionals, or take a career interest survey. Begin narrowing down your interests.

Seek guidance: Meet your school counsellor or a career advisor to discuss potential career paths.

Class 11: The big year

This is the year when you start putting your plans into action.

Exams: Take the SAT or ACT if you’re applying to colleges abroad. For Indian colleges, focus on JEE, NEET, or other relevant exams.

College search: Start researching colleges. Visit campuses physically or virtually, attend college fairs, and meet with representatives.

Academic focus: Grades matte so stay focused on academics.

Recommendation letters: Ask teachers who know you well to write letters of recommendation. Provide them with your resume.

Extracurriculars: Aim for leadership roles in your activities. Colleges love to see leadership experience.

Career tools: Use career exploration tools like interest inventories or job shadowing programmes to gain more insight into different career options.

Class 12: The final stretch

It’s now time to wrap things up and get those applications in.

College list: Narrow down your college list and make note of application deadlines.

Applications: Start your college applications early. Write your essays and have them reviewed by teachers or mentors.

Competitive exams: For Indian colleges, intensify your preparation for entrance exams.

Financial aid: Apply for scholarships and understand the packages offered by each school.

Academics: Don’t slack off! Colleges will look at your final grades.

Decision time: Once you’ve received your acceptance letters, weigh your options and decide where you want to go.

Career plan: Revisit your career plan and ensure your chosen college supports your aspirations. Seek internships or part-time jobs in your field of interest.

Make summers count

Summers are a fantastic opportunity to get ahead and make your college application stand out.

Internships and part-time jobs: Gain real-world experience in fields that interest you. This not only boosts your resume but also gives you a taste of potential careers.

Volunteer: Get involved in community service. Volunteering demonstrates commitment and compassion — qualities colleges value.

Summer programmes: Enroll in summer courses or camps related to your interests. These can enhance your skills and show your dedication to learning.

Self-led projects: Undertake personal projects or research in areas you are passionate about. This initiative can set you apart from other applicants.

Test prep: Use the summer to prepare for competitive exams like JEE, NEET, SAT, or ACT. Focused study during this time can significantly improve your scores.

General tips

Stay organised: Use a planner or digital calendar to keep track of important dates and deadlines.

Seek help: Don’t hesitate to ask for help from teachers, counsellors, or family members. There are plenty of resources available.

Be yourself: Colleges want to see the real you. Be genuine in your applications and pursue what you’re passionate about.

Self care: Maintain a healthy balance between school, activities, and personal time. Don’t forget to relax and enjoy high school!

Take it one step at a time, stay true to yourself, and enjoy the ride.

With inputs from Anjana Anand

The writer is Founder and CEO, Inomi Learning, a Gurugram-based career and college guidance firm. info@inomi.in

