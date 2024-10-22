After the blast that took place on Sunday outside the CRPF school in Prashant Vihar, Rohini, security personnel, several agencies including Central Reserve Police Force, National Investigation Agency and the Delhi Police are investigating the blast site. Vice Chairman, Parents Teacher Association (PTA), Pradeep Gupta said that the situation might return to normalcy after the investigation is complete. "As per the current situation, I think the situation will return to normalcy once the police have completed their investigation."

Further, he added that the situation has left the students scared. "The situation has left the students scared. Even though the blast took place when there was a holiday, it created a tense atmosphere. Students are coming to school, but fewer students are coming. As far as I can understand, there has never been any security issue in the school before. We are still waiting for the officials to complete their investigation," he said.

Deepak Jain, a member of PTA said that some parents have stopped sending their parents to the school for the meantime due to the tense environments. "Some parents have stopped sending their children to the school due to the tense environment. People are scared to even come to the shops as of now. We are expecting the situation to return to normalcy in one or two days," Jain said.

On Monday, the Delhi Police seized the CCTV footage from nearby markets as part of the investigation. According to sources, the CCTV footage shows a suspect wearing a white T-shirt near the blast site the night before the explosion.

Police sources revealed that the explosive device was wrapped in a polythene bag and buried in a half to one-foot-deep pit, which was then covered with garbage. While there were no reported injuries, nearby vehicles and properties were damaged due to the blast.

The Delhi Police has filed an FIR under Section 4 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, Section 3 of the Indian Explosives Act, and other relevant sections to continue the probe. The FIR states, "A hole in the boundary wall of the school is evident, caused by the blast. Additionally, window panes and signboards of the shops opposite the CRPF school were damaged due to the blast's impact."

The FIR further mentions, "During the inspection, a white powder was found scattered near the site. The area was immediately cordoned off, and senior officers were informed about the situation. Meanwhile, senior officers also arrived at the scene. The crime team of Rohini District, FSL Rohini, BDT, NDRF, NSG, the Fire Department, and SWAT were informed, and all the teams reached the spot."

The school serves students from CRPF and other paramilitary families. In response to the incident, Delhi has been placed on high alert, and police have increased security in markets ahead of Diwali.

