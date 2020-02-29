Oxford dictionary redefined

Oxford Advanced Learner’s Dictionary (OALD) is really advanced in years, having seen seven decades, but wears its age well. It keeps evolving with the times, bringing a freshness to the table with every print run. The 10th edition of the dictionary was launched recently.

Education Plus caught up with Fathima Dada, Managing Director, Education Division, Oxford University Press (OUP), who was in India, to understand how focus on digitisation is helping this particular brand reach an extended target group.

Beyond OALD, the discussion touched upon how OUP as a whole is redefining itself to stay relevant.

Excerpts from the interview.

India has been a major market for OUP as far as its English language dictionary is concerned. Has the digital world impacted the situation?

Our print version of the OALD may be going down in numbers but it’s still popular among a sizeable section of people. We are still market leaders in India and will continue to be. We are increasingly moving towards digital, right from the way we are delivering content to conducting assessments to training teachers. That does not mean we are less invested in the traditional ways of disseminating information. Both are blended to enhance the experience for a reader.

Our 10th edition of OALD is equipped with several digital tools, including an app. Some of the features it offers include audio/video tutorials, self-study activities, iWriter and iSpeaker tools.

There is a decline in the reading habit among children. Can digital tools be used to revive it?

Children maybe reading less in the printed format but they could be reading in multiple formats. I remember we had long narratives to read in school, today children have unique ways of assimilating lessons. We provide support for teachers and children to understand our learning resources through quizzes, gamification and virtual learning. We launched ‘Oxford Reading Buddy’ — a digital reading device to support each child’s reading journey — last year. It is like an overarching umbrella to support children to love reading. We have good feedback from schools that have signed up with us.

What are some focus areas that OUP is currently working on?

We are working closely with corporates to popularise our content. For example, Google and Microsoft have our licence where one gets to browse a whole lot of the learning resources we keep bringing out. As a brand, we are keen on preserving languages and digital is helping us in this journey. We also print bilingual dictionaries. In India, we are available in 12 regional languages. Cognitive skills are best developed in the mother tongue, and digital is helping us preserve it.

What is the evolving role of the teacher in the digital age?

In the last few decades, a teacher’s role has become more qualitative. We are thinking of how we can save the teacher’s time, so that she can be more productive in the classroom. Technology now offers more personalised solutions. We help schools to benchmark students and use data analytics to take up assessments, thereby providing more support to teachers through training and other ways. We offer online training to nearly a lakh teachers every year. This medium helps them get more used to digital and makes them more comfortable in the classroom. We have 21 online courses for teacher training, which includes those on assessment, interactive learning and classroom management. We will continue to reinvent ourselves to stay relevant with the times.

Did you know?

* India is the fourth overseas office of Oxford University Press, opened in 1912 after Canada in 1904 and Australia in 1908.

* OUP’s first book published in India was Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan’s Essentials of Psychology.

* John Bartholomew was the cartographer to the King of England and OUP started to sell Oxford Student Atlas in India from 1915 with maps made by him.