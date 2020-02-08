Out of gas

What is the meaning of ‘running on fumes’? (KV Satish, Madurai)

When this rather informal expression is used with a person, what it suggests is that the individual is continuing to work even though he has little or no energy left; he is exhausted, and as a result, is working without any enthusiasm. He is like a vehicle that has more or less run out of petrol. When you say that an organisation is running on fumes, what you mean is that it has used up most its resources; it has very little money left to continue to operate. It is likely to close down soon.

It was obvious to everyone that Federer was running on fumes in the last set.

The company that Sunitha works for has been running on fumes the past six months.

What is the difference between ‘council’ and ‘counsel’? (B Mukund, Nellore)

As far as the pronunciation is concerned, there is no difference; both words have the stress on the first syllable. In terms of meaning, both words refer to the act of giving advice. ‘Council’ is mostly used nowadays as a noun to refer to an appointed group of people who meet, discuss and offer advice on a matter — it could be to an individual or an organisation. In the past, every King had his own council; today, every college has a student council. ‘Counsel’, on the other hand, can be used as a noun and a verb. As a noun, it means ‘advice’ or ‘guidance’, and as a verb, ‘to give advice’. In law, ‘Counsel’ is also used to refer to a lawyer. After all, what is it that a lawyer does? He gives advice.

When it comes to matters of money, I always seek Devi’s counsel.

The teacher counselled me not to waste my time by joining the protest.

The council deliberated over the matter for several hours.

Is it okay to say, “According to my father’s opinion, she’s very bright”? (T Sailaja, Ongole)

No, it is not. Usually, ‘according to’ and ‘opinion’ do not go together. You cannot say, “According to my father’s opinion”. If you wish to use ‘according to’, then you will have to say, “According to my father, she’s very bright”. If, on the other hand, you wish to use ‘opinion’, then you will have to say, “In my father’s opinion, she’s very bright”. It is also possible to say, “My father thinks she’s very bright”. Remember, it is always “according to” someone else.

According to most residents, sound pollution has become a major problem.

In the opinion of most residents, sound pollution has become a major problem.

The writer teaches at the English and Foreign Languages University, Hyderabad. upendrankye@gmail.com