Orders to close schools in Guwahati revoked with improvement in weather

Published - September 24, 2024 05:50 pm IST

PTI

File photo of a group of Tiwa children checking their school books before going to school in Karbi Anglong district of Assam. | Photo: Ritu Raj Konwar/The Hindu

With improvement in weather, notification to close all schools in Assam's Kamrup Metropolitan district due to severe heat conditions was revoked on Tuesday, an official order said. However, school timings will be from 7.30 am to 12.30 pm as fixed by a previous order last week, it added.

The district elementary education officer (DEEO), in an order, said the decision to close schools from September 24 to September 27 has been revoked due to improvement in weather conditions. Guwahati had recorded maximum temperature of 39.3 degree Celsius on Monday, which was 7.3 degree Celsius above normal, and minimum of 28.2 degree Celsius, 3.8 degree Celsius above normal, as per regional meteorological office data.

The maximum temperature in the city at 2.30 pm on Tuesday was recorded at 33 degree Celsius. Kamrup Metropolitan district, which primarily comprises Guwahati city, has received rainfall since Monday evening, bringing down temperatures.

The order added that a previous notification of September 20, changing school timings, will remain into effect until further notice. "Thus, all govt/provincialized/private schools in Kamrup metro are to continue with normal classes from tomorrow, i.e from September 25. This order comes with immediate effect," it said.

As per the September 20 order, school hours will start at 7.30 am and get over before or at 12.30 pm in the district.

All heads of institutions have to ensure that morning assemblies are conducted inside the classrooms, that the students drink sufficient water and there is enough drinking water facility inside the school.

Students can be advised to not wear waistcoats or ties, schools should ensure all fans are functional and classrooms properly ventilated, and alternate power backups are arranged in case of power cuts, the orders said.

