Options galore

Uncertain about your career options? Low on self-confidence? This Q&A column by Nandini Raman, practising counsellor and trainer, may help

I am currently in my final semester of B.Tech computer science. I am more interested in the financing and banking field, than in software. But, my family and friends are pressuring me to look for jobs in the IT companies. I am also considering CAT and banking exams. I am confused about what to do. - Khadir Khan

Dear Khadir,

Follow your heart but have an open conversation with your loved ones. Why are they pushing you towards IT? Do they believe it is more lucrative and successful? You can do exceedingly well in the financial, banking field as well. It is all very subjective. You could also join the RBI as an officer or any other national or foreign bank. Please prepare well and go ahead with CAT. It will open up an array of brilliant opportunities for you.

I am a second-year student of B.FSc (Fisheries Science). I want to pursue a Master’s in Environmental Science or Wildlife, but the craze in India is nil. COVID-19 blocks options to go abroad. What do I do? - Saumya Upreti

Dear Saumya,

Some of the IITs and NITs, D.U, Fergusson College in Pune and other reputed colleges have a good Master’s programme in Environmental Sciences. By craze do you mean lucrative opportunities? Despite policy setbacks, environmental careers remain some of the most in demand. Climate change activism is fuelling interest in green jobs. The alternative energy sector is seeing some of the strongest growth at this time.

If you can manage the funds/ scholarships for a course overseas, explore and apply.The exposure is well worth it. COVID is not going to stop that. You can always get the certifications and come back and start up something here. Alternatively, work abroad. As long as there is a conscious contribution and something that makes you tap your potential, you will do well.

I am now in class X, and aspire to become a neurologist. What are the necessary steps to be taken? - Shreyas Krishnan S.

Dear Shreyas,

You will need to take pure sciences in XI and XII (Physics, Chemistry, and Biology). After which you will need to crack the NEET to do MBBS (for 4.5 years), followed by 1 or 1.5 years of mandatory training/internship. Then do your MS in neurosurgery for 2-3 three years. Sounds a little long now but it’s well worth your time and energy. So work hard and stay focused.

I am 23 years old and completed M.Sc in Environmental Science this year. How can I get a job? What other courses should I pursue to enhance my qualifications? - Aditi Verma

Dear Aditi,

There are plenty jobs available: Environmental Officer, a Waste Management Officer, a Water Resource Specialist, a Climate Controller, a Water Resource Expert, a Researcher or even an Environmental Science Professor. Sign up with as many job portals as you can, attend as many career fairs as possible and look out for interesting opportunities. You could opt for further studies like M. Phil, Ph.D in the desired specialisation like the environmental civil course, water resource management and so on. Look up specific certifications that can add value to your resume once you have decided what is your calling in this field, so that you can equip existing skillsets further and enhance your current qualifications.

Disclaimer: This column is not a substitute for long-term therapy. It is merely a guiding voice. Some issues may need medical intervention.

The writer is a practising counsellor and a trainer. She has worked extensively with students and young adults across a range of issues. Send your questions to eduplus.thehindu@gmail.com with the subject line ‘Off the edge’.