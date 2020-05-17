Options galore

I have completed my Bachelor’s in Microbiology from DU and Master’s in Biotechnology from JNU. I am looking forward to writing a patent analyst exam. When and how can I apply for it? — Shriya

Dear Shriya,

Graduates in the streams of science, engineering and technology, who have completed 21 years of age, are eligible to apply for this exam. Interested applicants may do so online on www.ipindia.nic.in

I am a third-year B.Com (Hons) student from Delhi University. But I want to pursue a career as an artist. What course should I do for a career in arts or design after I graduate? — Kalyani Rajan

Dear Kalyani,

I am unclear about what you mean and want to do as an artist — in arts or design? Both have many options of courses and career choices for you to branch off, from and into, today. It depends on what you want to do and are passionate about. You could opt for web designing, photography, fashion or dress designing, designing and developing VR and AR applications, get into film and T.V. storytelling, communication design and writing, instructional design, jewellery designing, and so on. Make a CBA list and get some clarity.

I completed my BLS/LL.B from Mumbai University in 2018, and I am now in the last semester of LL.M from Pune University. Though I am at the final stage of my degree, I am confused about my career options, since I do not wish to pursue mainstream law practice. Is it possible to blend law and writing and make a career out of it? What is its scope in India? — Zelam Phadke

Dear Zelam,

One of the non-traditional options for you to blend law and writing is to become a content creator, where you might need to conduct in-depth research, understand complex topics, and create high-quality written material, content to set up your own business, or take on freelance contracts through existing agencies. This line of work can be extremely rewarding in its own right, and gives you the opportunity to learn about a wide range of topics that you may not have previously considered. Other options include becoming a marketing director or a business developer.

I am in my class XII in the arts stream (History, Economics and Civics). I want to crack the civil services exam. What is the best way to prepare? — Sahithi Allu

Dear Sahithi,

Having opted for the Humanities, you have an added advantage, as these subjects are more relevant to the civil services exam. You will need to complete your graduation from a recognised university. And opt for a course that involves History and Political Science. While doing your graduation, keep the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) syllabus handy so as to work on it alongside. Start reading books on economics, public administration and basic Math. Search the UPSC exam pattern and make a study plan and start working out the question papers. Read newspapers every day and keep abreast of the current happenings, both nationally and internationally.

Disclaimer: This column is not a substitute for long-term therapy. It is merely a guiding voice. Some issues may need medical intervention.

The writer is a practising counsellor and a trainer. She has worked extensively with students and young adults across a range of issues. She will answer questions sent to eduplus.thehindu@gmail.com. The subject line should be: ‘Off the edge’.