Options aplenty

December 18, 2022 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST

Q / I am doing BDS. I have very low self-confidence and also struggle with stage fright. I want to work in rural areas and help the poor. How can I do this and earn a good salary? Shree

A / Dear Shree,

A / Get in touch with a good counselling psychologist or pick a mentor or professor that you trust, to work with across the next few months. Work on your self-esteem and build your self-image. You can certainly give back and work with the needy in rural areas. Learn to become good at what you do. The money will come; let that not be a reason to develop any insecurity within yourself or at the job. Stay realistic. Stage fright also can be worked on by taking part in college competitions, inter and intra-department and college. Sign up for debates, JAM, and cultural events and break your belief of not being good enough. Taking part is more important than winning.

Q / I have completed my graduation in Psychology and aspire to become a clinical psychologist. This requires me to do a Master’s and PsyD, which will take 4-5 years. But I also wish to participate in the Femina Miss India Contest. The age criteria is under 25 and I am currently 20. How do I go about it? Nandini

A / Dear Nandini

A / Start with your Master’s immediately. In India, one can start clinical practice (under supervision) after completing M.A/M.Sc. Check the Rehabilitation Council of India (RCI) for courses, as these are recognised and licensed by the government. This helps regulate and monitor services for patients and clients. After this go ahead and enter the Femina Miss India Contest. Then you can pursue Psy. D or Ph.D.

A / To win the contest ensure that you are in top shape physically ! Follow a good diet and eat healthy. Exercise regularly; yoga, swimming, skipping, meditation, hitting the gym: whatever works best for you. Look after your skin and stay away from excessive use of skin care products and chocolates. Work on your spoken English and read extensively and be up to date with current affairs and events. Enhance one key hobby/interest so that you stand out among others in the contest. Practice walking with grace while wearing heels. Stay positive, and be happy and grateful to be able to do all this!

Q / I am 25 years old and am physically challenged. My education stopped after Class 8. I resumed it when I was 18. I have completed my B.Com. in the distance mode and would like to pursue a Bachelor’s in Library Science and a diploma in GST also in distance mode. What is the scope of these courses? Due to my disability, I cannot work in an office but can work from home. Mani

A / Dear Mani,

A / A Bachelor’s in Library Science offers plenty of options across job profiles like being a Librarian, Information Analyst, Documentation Officer, Library Information Officer, Cataloguer, Assistant Librarian, Indexer and more. But these are all at a library and you will, unfortunately, not be able to work from home. A diploma or a certification in GST could bring in more lucrative job opportunities as an Accounts Executive, Accountant, Finance Executive (GST and Taxation), Financial Analyst, and Taxation Executive. You will need to negotiate with the employer to work from home. Speak to a few people in the field to understand the nuances of the job better before you take a final decision.

Q / I am currently studying B.Sc. (Hons)Agriculture. What are the options for an M.Sc. programme that have scope in the future? Sneha

A / Dear Sneha,

A / M.Sc Agriculture graduates have plenty of scope. You could pursue a variety of specialisations such as Agronomy, Horticulture, Entomology, Plant Pathology, Agricultural Extension, or take up active jobs across other options like being a senior research scientist, a literature researcher, a senior agro-product manager, a plant breeder, head marketing in an agro-based firm, or even a crop management specialist.

Disclaimer: This column is merely a guiding voice and provides advice and suggestions on education and careers.

The writer is a practising counsellor and a trainer. Send your questions to eduplus.thehindu@gmail.com with the subject line ‘Off the edge’.

