Options aplenty

I am in Class 12 and preparing for the CLAT. I tend to get bored of doing the same thing repeatedly and am unsure if I will change my mind about Law. What kind of profession will suit me? I want to fight for people who don’t have enough resources to fight for themselves, but I also don’t want to be stuck at a particular place. – Anshika

Dear Anshika,

Was the preparation for CLAT too much and did that get to you? If you are sure that this is the cause that you want to work for, there is no conflict. If CLAT doesn’t work out, check out the Bachelors in Social Work (BSW) programme and see if that will interest you. If you are still confused, get a detailed career profile.

My nephew is a HSE student in Science. He wants to build a career in Food Processing/Food Technology. What is difference between the two? What are his career options? – Ranjith

Dear Ranjith,

Food Processing is a branch of Food Science where students are taught to process raw materials and make them consumable. Food Technology, on the other hand, deals with research about food products, their production, and maintaining quality. There are B.Sc. and B.Tech. courses for both, and some colleges hold entrance exams. The scope of Food Processing is vast. All processing must be done while ensuring that the nutrients are retained. So, opportunities are available across industries like canning, dairy, frozen foods, refrigeration and thermal processing, fisheries, milk and milk products, meat and poultry. With Food Technology, jobs are available in domains such as restaurants, hospitals, soft drink and food processing companies, food manufacturing firms, cereal, spices, rice, and millet industries, catering establishments, quality control organisations, packaging and food research labs.

I am a final-year student of B.A. Humanities. I am confused about whether to choose a Master’s in Clinical Psychology or Counselling Psychology. What is the scope and which is better? – Kailas

Dear Kailas,

Clinical Psychology focuses on identification of psychopathology (study of mental disorders such as bipolar, schizophrenia, ADHD, depression) and a clear clinical diagnosis via tests and assessments. Clinical psychologists can work in hospitals, mental health centres, schools, universities, run their own private practice or work alongside a psychiatrist. A counselling psychologist helps clients address emotional, social, and physical stressors in their lives through humanistic, client-centered theoretical orientations and gets them to understand, accept and take action for their psychological problems. Issues can involve relationships, substance abuse, academic skills, time management, career counselling, difficulty adapting to life changes, and also pathology (only under the supervision and advice of a psychiatrist). Today, beyond private practice, they are sought after in schools, colleges, HR/training/mentoring, EAP, and supervision roles across organisations, NGOs, family courts, and hospitals, as the scope of work extends from paediatrics to geriatrics and everything in between.

I am in the third year of B.E. Civil Engineering. However, the lockdown and online classes have left me without the crucial practical training. I am depressed and disappointed. What can I do to become a successful civil engineer? - Saad

Dear Saad,

You are not alone. Snap out of your low feeling and equip yourself with a good level of Maths and Physics, first, to identify and solve Engineering problems that will come up with your work life. You have time and you can set this right. Look for internships for practical training and work on enhancing your skillsets in design techniques, working with maps, drawings, models, CAD software communication skills, and project management.

Disclaimer: This column is merely a guiding voice and provides advice and suggestions on education and careers.

The writer is a practising counsellor and a trainer.