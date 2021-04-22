Re-imaging the cloud

Freepik

22 April 2021 06:25 IST

With Cloud Computing redefining businesses, there is an increasing need for more experts in the field

Cloud processing is currently among the fastest developing professional areas. Almost 90% of the organisations across the world are on the cloud. Additionally, most organisations spend more than 33% of their IT financial plan on Cloud Services. Certainly, Cloud Computing will require an ever-increasing number of experts.

What is Cloud Computing?

Cloud computing is the administration of processing storage, servers, data, and networking over the web rather than storing these physically for better and viable working. The Cloud Computing domain has different profiles like Cloud Developer, Cloud Security Engineer, Front-End & Back-End Developer, SysOps Administrator, Development Operations Engineer, Solutions Architect, and various others.

As a cloud computing professional, you need to know the various stages, comprehend what the innovation serves and how it satisfies the necessities of the associations. There are plenty of advantages of having cloud administrations in your association; for example, diminished IT costs, adaptability in far-off working practices, versatility, and more. At present, it’s an ideal opportunity to experience the basics, which will help establish the framework of the profession pathway to arrive at your vocation objectives.

Various fields

Cloud computing is an expansive field, and to dominate the space, you’re required to work on a few requirements abilities too. You should have information on computer networks for chipping away at concentrated processing assets or be capable with programming dialects like SQL, XML, R Language, Python, to assemble and send cloud-based applications or information on Web Services and API to deal with Cloud Architectures advancement. There are a few other abilities, like Full stack development, Serverless programming, DevOps, Server management, Cloud network administration, Cloud security, AI and Machine Learning, Computer vision, Cloud Migration, Cloud DB, Backup and Recovery and so on that should also be considered.

There are different accreditation programmes in cloud computing, such AWS Certification that offers 12 certifications, Microsoft Azure that also offers 12 Azure certifications with 14 exams and Google cloud with 10 GCP certifications.

You can decide on which one to opt for depending on your space in cloud innovation. Likewise, having these skills or certifications in your resume will help you be seen by organisations and land you a good occupation in the cloud business. The career prospects of this sector will continue to grow in the future. It is extremely scalable and cost-effective for all organisations. According to reports, the cloud computing market in India is at $2 billion and is expected to grow with an annual growth rate of 30%. By 2022, the cloud computing market in India may reach $4.5 billion and create more than a million jobs in India.

The writer is Founder and CEO, Certometer