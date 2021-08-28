In the thick of things

28 August 2021 16:01 IST

The broadcast media is a vibrant field that offers a variety of opportunities to aspirants

With increasing consumption of content, the broadcast media has evolved and professionals need to be equipped to handle the demands of a varied and ever-increasing audience. Broadcast media includes news, talk shows, music programmes, advertisements, and movies. There are different aspects to it: research, news reporting, content writing and editing, video editing, photography, among others. Job roles too vary from reporters, cameramen, technicians and others in the production team to marketing, sales, promotions and advertising.

Career prospects

For youngsters, the broadcast industry offers a variety of opportunities. TV news channels, social media agencies, digital marketing companies, media houses, and even corporate companies hire students of journalism. This could involve working in the fields of politics, business, sports, crime, entertainment, lifestyle and more.

Today, journalism is driven by facts, research, and witnessing things as they happen. Journalists and news agencies use analytics to authenticate their stories before publishing or broadcasting them. Some key areas for aspiring journalists are Environment and Climate Change, Energy, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Technology and Health.

Factors to consider

When choosing a college for a broadcast journalism degree, zero-in on factors such as curriculum, practical exposure, faculty members, facilities and infrastructure, internships and job placements, industry tie-ups, alumni, and fees.

To move up the professional ladder, start by working for reputed companies as interns, or full-time jobs. Some start their career as editors and gradually get promoted to managers or editorial decision-makers, while others choose to remain reporters.

While established companies offer a relatively better pay package than newer ones, focus on gaining experience and knowledge in the initial stages, rather than the amount of money you will earn.

Building new relationships with peers, colleagues, mentors, and professors is essential, as is maintaining them. The broadcast industry works on relationships. Most of the networking is done by simply being inquisitive and always striving for more.

The writer is Head of the School of Liberal Arts, Performing Arts, School of Media and Journalism, and Ph.D. Coordinator for Liberal Arts, MIT World Peace University (MIT-WPU)