Opportunities in filmmaking

Photo Credit: Freepik

A Film Studies course allows students to learn the various contexts and processes related to films and filmmaking. Courses that follow contemporary debates and educational practices in the field take a global approach to cinema through modules on experimental, independent, and mainstream cinema, low-budget, feature, and short films, Anglo-American, European, and world cinema.

Students may choose to expand their knowledge and understanding of the filmmaking process through practice-based modules on film production that contain sessions from cinematography, editing, directing actors and blocking a scene, to drafting a screenplay and casting.

A solid Film Studies course seeks a strategic balance between theory and practice, offering students an understanding of the history and theory of global film together with practice in filmmaking, screenwriting, creative writing and the film industry. So, how are students assessed in film studies?

Assessments allow students to express their creativity and skills through written essays, oral presentations, portfolios of work, the production of individual and group films, and written reflection on film practice. There are courses that offer an even greater variety of assessment methods. For example, as a student progresses, he/she will have opportunities to choose a module in which he/she will be asked to organise, curate and deliver their own film festival, which, along with its programme.

Skills developed

Film Studies provides students with a combination of theoretical and technical skills that are transferable to a whole host of careers in creative industries. These range from skills on analytical and critical thinking; researching in a variety of modes; communication skills and the ability to articulate opinion; the ability to work independently with self-discipline and self-direction; writing skills; the flexibility to thrive in uncertain external environments; developing ideas through to outcomes; being resourceful, creative and entrepreneurial to technical skills such as writing screenplay writing, directing, camera operation, sound recording, and editing. Subject-specific skills, along with these transferable skills allow students to strengthen their personality.

It is important for students to read about the course structure and content in advance so that they know what to expect on campus. They should also clarify any doubts they may have with the respective department so that they are comfortable when they join the course. While there is no need to study or watch specific films in advance, prospective students can bring their work to share with their fellow students and tutors during the first weeks. This also helps everyone get to know each other better.

The writer is Filmmaker and Lecturer, Department of Literature Film and Theatre Studies, University of Essex