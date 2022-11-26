Opportunities in conservation

November 26, 2022 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST

It was a normal day at Vijaygarh College, in southern Kolkata. DG, as he was known among his students, was in his favourite class to teach ecology. Instead of popular textbooks citing examples, DG used examples that students could relate to like how ecological succession would take place in an agriculture field that has been burnt and left fallow.

Two keenly interested students later accompanied their teacher on field trips leading to a new journey for Rishin and Sukanta. Having studied Zoology during graduation in 2001-2002, Sukanta became a naturalist with a well-known nature resort in south India and Rishin became a conservationist and researcher, setting up an NGO with his brother and inspiring the younger generation to take up the task of conserving wildlife and their habitats.

Working in wildlife and biodiversity conservation in India is a great opportunity. Just 17 of the world’s 190 or so countries contain 70% of its biodiversity, earning them the title “megadiverse”. India is one of these megadiverse countries with 2.4% of the land area, accounting for 7-8% of the species of the world. All these pose different opportunities for graduate students.

Now, how does one work in this sector? There are many opportunities. One could be part of the government and sit for either the Indian Forest Service or one of the many State Forest Service exams to become an officer. A graduate degree is needed for this. If one has a post-graduate degree or doctorate, he/she can apply for the job of a scientist in research institutions such as Wildlife Institute of India; Forest Research Institute; Zoological Survey of India; Botanical Survey of India; Salim Ali Centre for Ornithology and Natural History, and GB Pant National Institute of Himalayan Environment. All these institutes are under the Government of India’s Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and so offer the benefits and security of a government job.

Nature tourism is a growing industry for those who prefer entrepreneurship. One could establish a start-up to show corporate clients and nature lovers the bounties of nature in the mangroves of Sundarbans or the Himalayas or the neelakurinji flowering in the Nilgiris. This will need some initial capital.

Risk-averse persons can choose from among the many courses and certifications available and join an established nature tourism service provider. They could be based at a remote location guiding tourists on nature trails and custom-designed safaris or in a city providing advice to clients. Anyone with experience in hospitality can also join nature or wildlife tourism for an exciting time.

Non-Government Organisations (NGOs) working in the field of biodiversity and environment also provide an exciting platform for those who want to serve society and the cause of conservation of terrestrial, freshwater and marine ecosystems. Biodiversity conservation is an integral part of fighting climate change. Here engineers could make a career in developing and implementing nature-based solutions.

Lawyers trained in the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972; Forest Conservation Act, 1980; Biological Diversity Act 2002; or the very timely Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981 could make a living through legal practice.

A career in conservation allows one to serve society, country, and planet earth, and create a better future for everyone.

